How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks (16-10) are set to hit the road, seeking their fourth consecutive away victory as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-11) on Thursday night.

The Knicks rebounded from their setback against Atlanta with a strong performance, securing a win over Orlando in their previous game. They aim to build on that success and claim back-to-back victories in this contest.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves bounced back from a loss to Golden State by defeating both the Lakers and Spurs. They're looking to extend their winning streak to three games as they step onto the court Thursday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves will square off against the Knicks in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Date Thursday, December 19 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key players

Minnesota, on the other hand, is putting up 109.8 points per contest. In their most recent game, they tallied 106 points, hitting 40% of their shots from the field and 34.3% from deep. Anthony Edwards spearheaded their offensive effort with 26 points and five rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 points, three boards, and three assists, while Jaden McDaniels contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have been stout on defense, surrendering an average of 105.6 points per game. They held their last opponent to 92 points and will need to maintain that defensive tenacity to come out on top in this matchup.

New York Knicks team news & key players

New York is averaging 116.4 points per game this season. In their latest outing, they posted 100 points, shooting 46.5% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson was the standout performer, leading the charge with 31 points and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a commanding double-double with 22 points and 22 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges chipped in 17 points.

Defensively, the Knicks have held their ground, allowing 110.1 points per game. They limited Orlando to just 91 points in their last game and will need to replicate that defensive intensity to secure another victory.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 10/14/24 New York Knicks 115-110 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 01/02/24 New York Knicks 112-106 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 11/21/23 Minnesota Timberwolves 117-100 New York Knicks NBA 10/15/23 New York Knicks 112-121 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 03/21/23 New York Knicks 134-140 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA

