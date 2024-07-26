The Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB battle on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
As of now, the Detroit Tigers have an overall record of 51–53 and a home record of 24–24. They are the Minnesota Twins, who have a better overall mark of 56-45 and a good record on the road of 27-24. The Twins are in first place in the AL Central, while the Tigers are in fourth.
The Tigers score 4.28 runs per game, which is 18th in the league. The Twins, on the other hand, score 4.84 runs per game, which is seventh in the league.
The Twins are better at hitting, with an average of .252, which ranks eighth in the league, whereas the Tigers have an average of .233, which ranks 24th in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins are ready to clash in a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|July 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Riley Greene has hit .264 and has hit 17 home runs, driving in 51 runs. He is the Tigers' top batter. Greene is ranked 33rd in the big leagues for home runs along with 46th for RBIs.
Matt Vierling makes a difference with a batting average of.251, 17 doubles, 5 triples, 13 home runs, as well as 17 walks.
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Casey Mize
|RHP
|Left hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|RHP
|Groin
|Out, 60-Day IL
Minnesota Twins team news
Carlos Santana hits 14 home runs, which is the most on his team and the seventh most in baseball. He is ranked 58th at home runs along with 70th in RBIs.
Willi Castro .262, with 36 walks, 24 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 home runs. Castro has 178 home runs as well as 166 RBIs, which are both major league records.
Minnesota Twins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Byron Buxton
|CF
|Forearm
|Day-to-Day
|Kyle Farmer
|INF
|Shoulder
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Carlos Correa
|INF
|Foot
|Out, 10-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 26, 2024
|Keider Montero
|Pablo Lopez
Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the Tigers and the Twins are likely to have a tough and unpredictable game. Both teams have been very good in their most recent games against each other, with the Twins receiving three and the Tigers getting two. Different types of games have been performed. Some have been very close, like the Twins' 4-3 victory on April 4, 2024, and others have been very high-scoring, like the Tigers' 9-2 victory later that same day. Based on this trend, the game could go either way since both teams have shown they can score a lot of points or win with tighter, more controlled games.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 04, 2024
|Twins 12-3 Tigers
|Jul 04, 2024
|Tigers 9-2 Twins
|Jul 03, 2024
|Twins 5-3 Tigers
|Apr 21, 2024
|Tigers 6-1 Twins
|Apr 04, 2024
|Twins 4-3 Tigers