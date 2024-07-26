This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers Getty images
Watch Tigers vs Twins live on SiriusXM
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB battle on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

As of now, the Detroit Tigers have an overall record of 51–53 and a home record of 24–24. They are the Minnesota Twins, who have a better overall mark of 56-45 and a good record on the road of 27-24. The Twins are in first place in the AL Central, while the Tigers are in fourth.

The Tigers score 4.28 runs per game, which is 18th in the league. The Twins, on the other hand, score 4.84 runs per game, which is seventh in the league.

The Twins are better at hitting, with an average of .252, which ranks eighth in the league, whereas the Tigers have an average of .233, which ranks 24th in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins are ready to clash in a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

DateJuly 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueComerica Park
LocationDetroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene has hit .264 and has hit 17 home runs, driving in 51 runs. He is the Tigers' top batter. Greene is ranked 33rd in the big leagues for home runs along with 46th for RBIs.

Matt Vierling makes a difference with a batting average of.251, 17 doubles, 5 triples, 13 home runs, as well as 17 walks.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Reese OlsonRHPShoulderOut, 15-Day IL
Casey MizeRHPLeft hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL
Sawyer Gipson-LongRHPGroinOut, 60-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana hits 14 home runs, which is the most on his team and the seventh most in baseball. He is ranked 58th at home runs along with 70th in RBIs.

Willi Castro .262, with 36 walks, 24 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 home runs. Castro has 178 home runs as well as 166 RBIs, which are both major league records.

Minnesota Twins injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Byron BuxtonCFForearmDay-to-Day
Kyle FarmerINFShoulderOut, 10-Day IL
Carlos CorreaINFFootOut, 10-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 26, 2024Keider MonteroPablo Lopez

Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Tigers and the Twins are likely to have a tough and unpredictable game. Both teams have been very good in their most recent games against each other, with the Twins receiving three and the Tigers getting two. Different types of games have been performed. Some have been very close, like the Twins' 4-3 victory on April 4, 2024, and others have been very high-scoring, like the Tigers' 9-2 victory later that same day. Based on this trend, the game could go either way since both teams have shown they can score a lot of points or win with tighter, more controlled games.

DateResults
Jul 04, 2024Twins 12-3 Tigers
Jul 04, 2024Tigers 9-2 Twins
Jul 03, 2024Twins 5-3 Tigers
Apr 21, 2024Tigers 6-1 Twins
Apr 04, 2024Twins 4-3 Tigers

