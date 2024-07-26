How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB battle on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

As of now, the Detroit Tigers have an overall record of 51–53 and a home record of 24–24. They are the Minnesota Twins, who have a better overall mark of 56-45 and a good record on the road of 27-24. The Twins are in first place in the AL Central, while the Tigers are in fourth.

The Tigers score 4.28 runs per game, which is 18th in the league. The Twins, on the other hand, score 4.84 runs per game, which is seventh in the league.

The Twins are better at hitting, with an average of .252, which ranks eighth in the league, whereas the Tigers have an average of .233, which ranks 24th in the league.



How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins are ready to clash in a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date July 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan







Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene has hit .264 and has hit 17 home runs, driving in 51 runs. He is the Tigers' top batter. Greene is ranked 33rd in the big leagues for home runs along with 46th for RBIs.

Matt Vierling makes a difference with a batting average of.251, 17 doubles, 5 triples, 13 home runs, as well as 17 walks.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Reese Olson RHP Shoulder Out, 15-Day IL Casey Mize RHP Left hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL Sawyer Gipson-Long RHP Groin Out, 60-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana hits 14 home runs, which is the most on his team and the seventh most in baseball. He is ranked 58th at home runs along with 70th in RBIs.

Willi Castro .262, with 36 walks, 24 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 home runs. Castro has 178 home runs as well as 166 RBIs, which are both major league records.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Byron Buxton CF Forearm Day-to-Day Kyle Farmer INF Shoulder Out, 10-Day IL Carlos Correa INF Foot Out, 10-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 26, 2024 Keider Montero Pablo Lopez

Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Tigers and the Twins are likely to have a tough and unpredictable game. Both teams have been very good in their most recent games against each other, with the Twins receiving three and the Tigers getting two. Different types of games have been performed. Some have been very close, like the Twins' 4-3 victory on April 4, 2024, and others have been very high-scoring, like the Tigers' 9-2 victory later that same day. Based on this trend, the game could go either way since both teams have shown they can score a lot of points or win with tighter, more controlled games.

Date Results Jul 04, 2024 Twins 12-3 Tigers Jul 04, 2024 Tigers 9-2 Twins Jul 03, 2024 Twins 5-3 Tigers Apr 21, 2024 Tigers 6-1 Twins Apr 04, 2024 Twins 4-3 Tigers

