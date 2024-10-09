How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Thunder vs Rockets NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Houston Rockets are set to visit the Paycom Center to take on the Oklahoma Thunder in both sides' second game of the preseason.

The Rockets wrapped up last season with a .500 record, demonstrating their adaptability but struggling to deliver consistent results. On the offensive side, they averaged 114.3 points per game while shooting at a rate of 45.9%.

In contrast, the Oklahoma City Thunder had a standout season, finishing with 57 victories and just 25 losses, highlighting their well-rounded approach to both offense and defense. They posted an average of 120.1 points per game, boasting a shooting percentage of 49.9%, which surpassed that of the Rockets. The Thunder kicked off their preseason on a high note, securing a convincing win against the San Antonio Spurs, despite missing several key players.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Houston Rockets in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: SCHN, BSOK

SCHN, BSOK Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

The Thunder are anticipated to be at full strength for their preseason matchup against the Rockets after resting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort. In their 112-107 victory over the Spurs, the Thunder played without Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort, who sat out alongside Jaylin Williams (hamstring) and Kenrich Williams (knee), both of whom are out for the entire preseason, as well as Nikola Topic (ACL), who is sidelined for the season.

Aside from these three long-term injuries, the Thunder are expected to field a nearly complete lineup against the Rockets. The team is keeping tabs on Cason Wallace, who tweaked his ankle in San Antonio on Monday, but initial indications suggest that the Thunder will showcase a strong roster. Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort are set to return to action alongside rising talents Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, as well as newcomers Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, and Dillon Jones, all of whom made a positive impression in the game against the Spurs.

Houston Rockets team news

The Houston Rockets have secured victories in 5 of their last 7 preseason matchups. Currently, they are averaging 113 points with a shooting accuracy of 47.1%, while allowing 122 points with an opponent shooting percentage of 42.7%. Jalen Green leads the team with an average of 21 points and 3 rebounds, followed by Alperen Sengun, who is contributing 17 points and 4 rebounds.

Cam Whitmore stands as the third double-digit scorer, while Amen Thompson is collecting 3 rebounds per game. The Rockets are hitting 33.3% of their three-point attempts and 81.8% from the free-throw line. On the defensive end, they are permitting opponents to shoot 40% from beyond the arc and are averaging 34 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/28/24 Oklahoma City Thunder 126-132 Houston Rockets NBA 02/28/24 Oklahoma City Thunder 112-95 Houston Rockets NBA 02/26/24 Houston Rockets 110-123 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 12/07/23 Houston Rockets 110-101 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 07/12/23 Oklahoma City Thunder 92-105 Houston Rockets LVSL

