Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time for Christmas Day clash

The second NFL Christmas Day clash features an exciting AFC battle as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans—two squads already primed for playoff action.

The Texans have already secured the AFC South crown, but the Ravens find themselves locked in a heated race with the Steelers for supremacy in the AFC North. A victory on Wednesday would put Baltimore one step closer to clinching the division title for the second year running.

Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Wednesday, December 25 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Netflix, Fubo (only in select markets)

For the first time in its history, Netflix is set to broadcast not one but two exclusive NFL games.

The exception to the rule for this Texans vs Ravens clash will be the local Houston and Baltimore markets, where the game can be seen on the local FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo (7-day free trial available).

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 802 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

For the Texans, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has had an up-and-down season, throwing for 3,492 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He averages 232.8 passing yards per game and has a 63.2% completion rate. On the ground, Stroud has rushed for 226 yards, though he has yet to find the end zone, averaging 15.1 rushing yards per game.

Joe Mixon leads Houston's ground attack with 967 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He averages 80.6 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. In the passing game, Mixon has contributed 291 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 catches.

Among the Texans' receiving threats, Nico Collins has been a standout. In 10 games, he's caught 60 passes for 909 yards and six touchdowns, averaging six receptions per game on 88 targets. Collins has been a reliable weapon for Stroud, keeping the Texans’ offense competitive.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Questionable Ankle M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Metchie Wide Receiver Out Shoulder N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Scruggs Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Questionable Hip B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle T. Dell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Ward Safety Injured Reserve Foot B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Groin W. Anderson Defensive End Questionable Hand S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck S. Mason Guard Questionable Knee J. Pitre Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Quitoriano Tight End Injured Reserve Knee C. Stover Tight End Out Illness

Baltimore Ravens team news

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' dynamic quarterback, continues to deliver MVP-caliber performances and has closed the gap on Josh Allen after Week 16. With another primetime opportunity on deck, Jackson could further solidify his case for a third MVP award—especially if Allen falters against the Jets.

Through 15 games this season, Jackson has thrown for 3,787 yards, ranking fifth in the league. He averages 252.5 passing yards per game, with an impressive 67.9% completion rate. His 37 passing touchdowns (second in the NFL) and just four interceptions speak volumes about his precision. On the ground, Jackson has amassed 765 rushing yards, including three touchdowns, demonstrating his dual-threat ability.

On the other side of the ball, Derrick Henry has been a dominant force for the Ravens. He’s piled up 1,636 rushing yards (second in the NFL) and 13 touchdowns, averaging 109.1 yards per game and a stellar 5.9 yards per carry. In the air, Henry has caught 15 passes on 17 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.

In the receiving corps, Zay Flowers has been electric, tallying 1,016 yards and four touchdowns on 71 receptions across 109 targets. He averages 67.7 yards and 4.7 catches per game. Rashod Bateman has been another key contributor, recording 668 receiving yards and eight touchdowns (ninth in the NFL) with an average of 2.8 catches and 47.7 yards per game.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring T. Linderbaum Center Questionable Back J. Toles Safety Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Illness R. Bateman Wide Receiver Questionable Foot C. Kolar Tight End Injured Reserve Forearm Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed Z. Flowers Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder T. White Cornerback Questionable Shoulder J. Hill Running Back Questionable Concussion N. Agholor Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Dobbins Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - MCL D. Faalele Tackle Questionable Knee

