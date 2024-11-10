Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texans versus Lions 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the NFL's top contenders will face off in what could be a preview of the Super Bowl when the Houston Texans host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

The Lions (7-1) are on a roll, sitting atop the NFC after securing six straight victories. They physically overpowered the Green Bay Packers 24-14 at Lambeau Field last Sunday, holding a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and half a game ahead of the Washington Commanders for the top spot in the NFC.

The Texans (6-3) lead the AFC South by two games over the second-place Indianapolis Colts and currently hold the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Although they’ve dropped two of their last three matchups, they enter this game coming off a mini-bye week after a loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 810 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

Houston Texans

The Texans visited the Jets in Week 9's Thursday Night Football. Houston narrowly outgained New York 322-293 in total yards and held a 7-0 lead at halftime, but it wasn’t enough. The Jets scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

C.J. Stroud faced a tough challenge at MetLife Stadium, completing just 11 of 30 passes for 191 yards. Joe Mixon was the offensive standout for the Texans, rushing 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Tank Dell hauled in six catches for 126 yards.

The Lions' defense has struggled against the run, ranking 27th in rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.8), which could spell success for Mixon. The running back has been in fine form, averaging 4.8 yards per carry this season, and has topped 100 rushing yards in five of six games, including four consecutive contests. Mixon has been getting significant touches, averaging a career-high 21 attempts per game.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Keene Tight end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps G. Fant Tackle Questionable Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed D. Pierce Running back Out Groin B. Skowronek Wide receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jordan Tight end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Collins Wide receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring F. Fatukasi Defensive tackle Questionable Groin L. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps T. Dell Wide receiver Questionable Back K. Green Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Hansen Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Hughes Defensive end Injured Reserve Hip B. Brooks Running back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Toe W. Anderson Defensive end Out Ankle S. Diggs Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

Detroit Lions

Despite being outgained by Green Bay in total yards (411-261), Detroit controlled the game. They held a commanding 24-3 lead after Jahmyr Gibbs's touchdown with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter. The Lions won the turnover battle 1-0, with Kerby Joseph's pick-six extending their lead late in the second quarter.

Jared Goff had another solid performance, completing 18 of 22 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. David Montgomery rushed 17 times for 73 yards, Jahmyr Gibbs had 11 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 56 yards and a TD.

Goff has been outstanding this season, throwing for 1,840 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while leading the league with a 74.9% completion rate. The Lions have the NFL's highest-scoring offense, averaging 32.3 points per game.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Bada Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL N. Lynn Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davenport Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Triceps W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee K. Peko Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Hutchinson Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg M. Rodriguez Linebacker Out Ankle T. Decker Tackle Out Shoulder J. Reeves-Maybin Linebacker Out Neck

