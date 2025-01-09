Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Houston Texans are once again set to feature in the opening game of the NFL Playoffs, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a Saturday afternoon clash. This No. 4 vs. No. 5 showdown sees Houston looking to leverage home-field advantage against a formidable opponent.
The Texans capped off their season at 10-7, clinching the AFC South title. However, their form since the bye week has been inconsistent, splitting four games and scoring a combined 21 points in defeats to Baltimore and Kansas City. Houston enters this matchup without two key receiving targets, but quarterback C.J. Stroud has valuable postseason experience, having played in two playoff games last year.
For the Chargers, their fate was sealed in the season finale as they finished second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs. Under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles also finished 10-7, riding the momentum of a three-game win streak with victories over Denver, New England, and Las Vegas.
Quarterback Justin Herbert will be eager to erase memories of his playoff debut two years ago when the Chargers surrendered a massive second-half lead to the Jaguars. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud will look to build on his postseason success after defeating the Cleveland Browns in last year's Wild Card Round before falling to the Ravens in the Divisional Round.
The winner of this matchup is likely to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the next round unless an upset by the Broncos or Steelers occurs.
Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time
Houston Texans will take on Los Angeles Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Saturday, January 11 at 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
|Date
|Saturday, January 11
|kick-off Time
|4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT
|Venue
|NRG Stadium
|Location
|Houston, Texas
How to watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth. On the field, Evan Washburn (field reporter) will conduct interviews and provide injury updates from the sidelines.
Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players
Houston Texans team news
Houston faces injury woes of their own, adding to the challenge of taking on a well-coached Chargers squad. The Texans will rely heavily on their home crowd to help tip the scales. Running back Joe Mixon must play a pivotal role, needing to average four yards per carry to keep the Chargers’ offense off the field.
Mixon, a top-10 back, has been held scoreless in his last four games, but his performance could be the key to controlling time of possession.
C.J. Stroud must deliver a clean, mistake-free performance against the Chargers' defense. Despite a respectable 12 interceptions this season, he also fumbled three times and was sacked a staggering 52 times.
His overall production dipped compared to his rookie year, but his playoff victory against the Browns last year showed his ability to rise to the occasion. The Texans will need Stroud to develop a strong connection with Nico Collins to sustain drives and keep the pressure on Los Angeles.
Texans injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Keene
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|D. Autry
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|B. Hill
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|J. Thomas
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Keenum
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Harris
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Ford
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Forearm
|D. Scaife
|Center
|Questionable
|Leg
|J. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Metchie
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|J. Hill
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Brown
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Torso
|J. Okudah
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Concussion
|G. Fant
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. King
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Jordan
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|F. Fatukasi
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|L. Johnson
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|T. Dell
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Ward
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|J. Hansen
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Brooks
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|S. Diggs
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Henderson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|S. Mason
|Guard
|Questionable
|Knee - MCL
|J. Pitre
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|K. Hollman
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Quitoriano
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
Los Angeles Chargers team news
Los Angeles added veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad earlier this week. Elliott is set to back up J.K. Dobbins, who enjoyed an outstanding season with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games. Dobbins, who averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry, ranks among the league’s top 15 backs.
On the passing front, Justin Herbert quietly had a strong season. Despite throwing just 23 touchdowns, he only tallied three interceptions across 504 attempts. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman's run-heavy scheme limited Herbert’s passing numbers early, but he found his rhythm utilizing weapons like Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
Johnston, a rookie, recorded 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, including a standout 13-catch, 186-yard performance in the Week 18 win over the Raiders.
Injury concerns for the Chargers include Gus Edwards, Denzel Perryman, Kristian Fulton, and Trey Pipkins III. Edwards is likely out following the signing of Elliott, while Perryman, Fulton, and Pipkins remain questionable but are expected to play.
Chargers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Rumph
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Hankins
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Samuel
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|E. Molden
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shin
|B. Rice
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. McLellan
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Collins
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Palmer
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Taylor
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Oblique
|T. Pipkins
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Oblique
|G. Edwards
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Q. Johnston
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Thigh
|S. Fehoko
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Elbow
|K. Murray
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Wrist
|E. Apple
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Dobbins
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Reagor
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Finger
|M. Maye
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Layne
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Kelly
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Groin