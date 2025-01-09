Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texans versus Chargers NFL Wild Card Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Houston Texans are once again set to feature in the opening game of the NFL Playoffs, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a Saturday afternoon clash. This No. 4 vs. No. 5 showdown sees Houston looking to leverage home-field advantage against a formidable opponent.

The Texans capped off their season at 10-7, clinching the AFC South title. However, their form since the bye week has been inconsistent, splitting four games and scoring a combined 21 points in defeats to Baltimore and Kansas City. Houston enters this matchup without two key receiving targets, but quarterback C.J. Stroud has valuable postseason experience, having played in two playoff games last year.

For the Chargers, their fate was sealed in the season finale as they finished second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs. Under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles also finished 10-7, riding the momentum of a three-game win streak with victories over Denver, New England, and Las Vegas.

Quarterback Justin Herbert will be eager to erase memories of his playoff debut two years ago when the Chargers surrendered a massive second-half lead to the Jaguars. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud will look to build on his postseason success after defeating the Cleveland Browns in last year's Wild Card Round before falling to the Ravens in the Divisional Round.

The winner of this matchup is likely to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the next round unless an upset by the Broncos or Steelers occurs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Wild Card Round game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

Houston Texans will take on Los Angeles Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Saturday, January 11 at 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 11 kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth. On the field, Evan Washburn (field reporter) will conduct interviews and provide injury updates from the sidelines.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

Houston faces injury woes of their own, adding to the challenge of taking on a well-coached Chargers squad. The Texans will rely heavily on their home crowd to help tip the scales. Running back Joe Mixon must play a pivotal role, needing to average four yards per carry to keep the Chargers’ offense off the field.

Mixon, a top-10 back, has been held scoreless in his last four games, but his performance could be the key to controlling time of possession.

C.J. Stroud must deliver a clean, mistake-free performance against the Chargers' defense. Despite a respectable 12 interceptions this season, he also fumbled three times and was sacked a staggering 52 times.

His overall production dipped compared to his rookie year, but his playoff victory against the Browns last year showed his ability to rise to the occasion. The Texans will need Stroud to develop a strong connection with Nico Collins to sustain drives and keep the pressure on Los Angeles.

Texans injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Forearm D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Metchie Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder J. Hill Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso J. Okudah Cornerback Questionable Concussion G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle L. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder T. Dell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Ward Safety Injured Reserve Foot J. Hansen Linebacker Questionable Ankle B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck S. Mason Guard Questionable Knee - MCL J. Pitre Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Quitoriano Tight End Injured Reserve Calf

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Los Angeles added veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad earlier this week. Elliott is set to back up J.K. Dobbins, who enjoyed an outstanding season with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games. Dobbins, who averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry, ranks among the league’s top 15 backs.

On the passing front, Justin Herbert quietly had a strong season. Despite throwing just 23 touchdowns, he only tallied three interceptions across 504 attempts. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman's run-heavy scheme limited Herbert’s passing numbers early, but he found his rhythm utilizing weapons like Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Johnston, a rookie, recorded 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, including a standout 13-catch, 186-yard performance in the Week 18 win over the Raiders.

Injury concerns for the Chargers include Gus Edwards, Denzel Perryman, Kristian Fulton, and Trey Pipkins III. Edwards is likely out following the signing of Elliott, while Perryman, Fulton, and Pipkins remain questionable but are expected to play.

Chargers injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Palmer Wide Receiver Questionable Foot J. Taylor Defensive Back Questionable Oblique T. Pipkins Tackle Questionable Oblique G. Edwards Running Back Questionable Ankle Q. Johnston Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow K. Murray Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Dobbins Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Reagor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger M. Maye Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Layne Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Kelly Running Back Questionable Groin

More NFL news and coverage