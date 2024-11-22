How to watch and listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs UTEP Miners 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs UTEP NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UTEP Miners (2-8) will aim to upset the odds when they face the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

UTEP enters the matchup with a 2-8 record, having won two of its last four games with victories over Florida International and Kennesaw State. However, the Miners are winless on the road, holding a 0-5 record away from home. Their lone Power-5 opponent this season was Nebraska, who handed them a 40-7 defeat in the season opener.

Tennessee, ranked No. 11 nationally, boasts an 8-2 overall record. The Volunteers recently saw their four-game winning streak, which included a notable victory over Alabama, snapped in a road loss to Arkansas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Tennessee Volunteers vs. UTEP Miners NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs UTEP Miners: Date and kick-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the UTEP Miners in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Neyland Stadium Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs UTEP Miners on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN+

Broadcasters: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Fozzy Whittaker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Volunteers vs UTEP Miners

Audio Stream: Home: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Volunteers vs UTEP Miners team news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Tennessee struggled offensively in their previous game, gaining only 319 total yards against Georgia while surrendering 453 yards, particularly struggling against the Bulldogs' passing game. Junior running back Dylan Sampson was a bright spot for the Volunteers, rushing 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 20 of 33 passes for 167 yards. Through ten games, Iamaleava has thrown for 2,046 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Sampson has been a dominant force on the ground this season, amassing 1,230 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 220 carries.

UTEP Miners team news

The Miners head into this game following an exciting win over Kennesaw State in Week 11. UTEP outgained the Owls 453-300 in total offense and forced two turnovers while committing only one. Sophomore quarterback Skyler Locklear delivered his best performance of the season, completing 28 of 33 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Kenny Odom was the standout target, catching eight passes for 108 yards and three scores. Locklear has tallied 1,356 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions across eight games.

Odom leads the team with 642 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches, while junior WR Kam Thomas, with 442 receiving yards and two scores, has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury and is questionable for Week 13.

More college football news and coverage