Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB battle on September 02, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently 4th in the AL East with a record of 67–69, while the Minnesota Twins are 2nd in the AL Central with a record of 74–62.

This season, the Rays have had a hard time scoring runs. They are 28th in the league with 3.88 runs per game and 27th in the league with a .230 hitting average.

On the other hand, the Twins have been better at the plate, producing 4.79 runs for each game (9th in MLB) and keeping a good team batting average of .252 (9th in the league).

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSSUN, BSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays are facing the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB clash on September 02, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Date September 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT Venue Tropicana Field Location St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs Minnesota Twins team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Yandy Díaz has the highest batting average and most RBIs on the Rays. He is currently hitting .277. Díaz has 142 home runs along with 78 RBIs, which are both major league records.

Christopher Morel has hit 21 home runs, which is the most on his team, and places him 38th within the league in home runs as well as 90th in RBIs.

This season, Brandon Lowe has hit .248 with 31 walks, 19 doubles, 2 triples, and sixteen home runs.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury status Richie Palacios OF Right knee sprain Out, 10-Day IL Colin Poche LHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana has hit .237 and has 24 doubles, eighteen home runs, along with 52 walks. He is ranked 74th in the big leagues for home runs as well as 86th for RBIs.

Willi Castro has the best-hitting average on his team (.253). He is also the 164th-best hitter in MLB overall.

With 59 RBIs, Ryan Jeffers has the most hits and home runs among Twins players.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Manuel Margot RF Groin tightness Day-to-Day Brooks Lee INF Biceps tendinitis Out, 10-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

Date Home team Away team September 02, 2024 Zack Littell Simeon Woods Richardson

Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams faced each other, all of the five games were won by a single run. Three of those five games have been won by the Rays. On June 20th, 2024, they won back-to-back games with results of 7-6 and 3-2. The Twins have won twice in this time, with the most recent win coming on June 19, 2024, with a score of 7–6. Since these games have been very close lately, the next one is probably going to be another close one. Drama in the late innings and quick-hitting could be very important in deciding the winner. In this game, the Rays might want to keep up their recent good luck against the Twins, whereas Minnesota will try to use its more consistent offense to break this trend and win.

Date Results Jun 20, 2024 Rays 7-6 Twins Jun 20, 2024 Rays 3-2 Twins Jun 19, 2024 Twins 7-6 Rays Sep 13, 2023 Rays 5-4 Twins Sep 13, 2023 Twins 3-2 Rays

