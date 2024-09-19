How to watch and listen to Syracuse Orange vs Stanford Cardinal 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Syracuse Orange versus Stanford Cardinal CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a bye week, Syracuse football is set to put its perfect 2-0 record on the line when it faces Stanford this Friday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash. This matchup marks the first-ever encounter between the Orange and the Cardinal.

Stanford joins the ACC this season alongside fellow former Pac-12 member California and SMU from the American Athletic Conference. This game will also be the Cardinal's inaugural ACC contest.

Syracuse has been buoyed by the stellar performance of senior quarterback Kyle McCord, a four-star transfer from Ohio State. The offense has thrived during the first two games of the 2024 season. In their narrow victory against then-No. 23 Georgia Tech on September 7, Syracuse's defense showed improvement, although special teams faced challenges.

In the latest top-25 polls, Syracuse is edging closer to potential inclusion, but first-year head coach Fran Brown emphasizes the need for consistency across all aspects of play. The Orange have started strong in each of the last two seasons but have struggled to maintain that momentum due to injuries, depth concerns, and tougher competition as the season progresses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Syracuse Orange vs Stanford Cardinal CFB game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse Orange vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and kick-off time

The Mountaineers will take on Jaguars in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Friday, September 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Syracuse Orange vs Stanford Cardinal

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR) | Away: 193 (NE), 955 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Syracuse Orange vs Stanford Cardinal team news & key players

Syracuse Orange team news

Kyle McCord, a transfer from Ohio State, is enjoying his new surroundings in Western New York, having completed 69% of his passes for a total of 735 yards and eight touchdowns in just two games with the Orange. LeQuint Allen has contributed significantly to the ground game, rushing for 181 yards so far this season.

Stanford Cardinal team news

QB Ashton Daniels has thrown for a total of 384 yards, averaging 192 yards per game, while completing 62.1% of his passes. He has recorded three touchdowns and one interception over the course of two games. Additionally, Daniels has rushed for 120 yards but has yet to score any rushing touchdowns.

Ismael Cisse has been a reliable target, making 10 receptions for 90 yards, which averages out to 45 yards per game, and he has found the end zone twice. Meanwhile, Justin Lamson has contributed to the ground game with 14 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

