Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Steelers versus Ravens 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

First place in the AFC North will be on the line as the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) host the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) in a pivotal clash on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

The Ravens have dominated the AFC North in recent seasons but have consistently faltered against their long-time rivals. Baltimore dropped both meetings against Pittsburgh last season and will be eager to reverse that trend. The Ravens have been in excellent form, winning seven of their last nine games, with their only stumble coming in a divisional matchup against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Steelers currently lead the division with a 7-2 mark, though they've yet to face any of their divisional foes this season. This game will kick off a stretch in which Pittsburgh plays six AFC North matchups to close out their campaign, providing a stern test for their top spot in the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pa.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 802 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

After weeks of uncertainty, Pittsburgh has settled its quarterback situation, riding a three-game winning streak with Russell Wilson under center. In their most recent outing, a narrow one-point victory over Washington, Wilson threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Since taking over as the starter, Wilson has guided the Steelers to wins over the Jets, Giants, and Commanders. He’s averaging 245.7 passing yards per game while completing 58.8% of his throws, with an impressive 6-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The ground game, led by Najee Harris, has been a key component of the offense. Harris has tallied 645 rushing yards and three touchdowns but is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. If Harris can't go, Jaylen Warren will step into the lead role. In the passing attack, George Pickens has been the standout performer, amassing 639 receiving yards and averaging 16 yards per catch with two touchdowns. Tight end Pat Freiermuth ranks second on the team with 281 receiving yards.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Edmunds Safety Questionable Illness M. Pruitt Tight End Doubtful Knee T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Highsmith Linebacker Out Ankle J. Warren Running Back Questionable Back J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck M. Wright Kicker Questionable Shoulder T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Adams Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Henderson Cornerback Out Neck M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring

Baltimore Ravens team news

Baltimore heads into this game with momentum, having edged Cincinnati by one point in a dramatic Thursday night encounter. The Ravens' defense came up clutch, stopping a two-point conversion attempt in the dying moments to seal their seventh win in eight games.

The Ravens boast the NFL's most potent offense, leading the league with 440.2 total yards and 31.8 points per game. They also own the league's top rushing attack, averaging 182.6 yards on the ground per contest.

Lamar Jackson has been at the heart of their success. The MVP candidate delivered a masterclass against Cincinnati, completing 25 of 33 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns while adding 33 rushing yards. Over his last four games, Jackson has thrown 14 touchdown passes without a single interception. He currently ranks second in the NFL with 2,669 passing yards, and his 24 touchdown passes are tied for the league lead.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Out Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Tampa Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Pierce Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Calf Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed T. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle

More NFL news and coverage