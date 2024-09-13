How to watch the CFB game between Utah State and Utah, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Utah State Aggies are ready to take on the No. 12 Utah Utes in a thrilling CFB battle on September 14, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

Utah State is ranked eighth in the Mountain West with a record of 1-1, and the Utah Utes are ranked ninth in the Big 12 with a record of 2-0.

This season, Utah State has scored 18.0 points for each game on average, but they've given up 31.0 points each game on average. Utah, on the other hand, has had a great start, averaging 36.0 points for each game and keeping opponents to only 6.0 points for each game.

However, Utah State averages 423.5 yards in total per game, just slightly more than Utah's 412.5 overall yards per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah vs Utah State CFB game, plus plenty more.

Utah State vs Utah: Date and kick-off time

The Utah State Aggies are set to face off against the Utah Utes in an electrifying CFB game on September 14, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, at Maverik Stadium, in Logan, Utah.

Date September 14, 2024 kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Maverik Stadium Location Logan, Utah

How to watch Utah State vs Utah on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Utah State vs Utah team news

Utah State team news

In two games, Bryson Barnes has passed two touchdowns along with two interceptions, finishing 60.4% of his attempted passes for an average of 301 yards (150.5 yards for each game). Barnes has also run for 80 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kyrese Rowan has caught five passes over 146 yards and scored twice. That's 73 yards per game.

Jalen Royals has caught 11 passes for 124 yards (62 yards for each game) and one touchdown during the same time period.

Utah team news

This season, Cameron Rising has been great. He has thrown for 346 yards, seven touchdowns, and a 62.1% completion rate without throwing any interceptions. He has gained 46 rushing yards on the ground (7.7 yards per carry), but he does not have any touchdowns while running.

Dijon Stanley has run for 50 yards (5.6 yards for each carry) but hasn't scored a touchdown yet. There have been four targets for Stanley, and he has caught all of them for 155 yards along with two touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe is additionally very important. In two games, he has caught five passes for 74 yards as well as three touchdowns, after being targeted six times.

More college football news and coverage