How to watch the CFB game between Oregon State and Oregon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the No. 9 Oregon Ducks to start an epic CFB clash on September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Ducks nearly beat the Boise State Broncos 37–34 in their most recent game, while the Beavers easily beat the San Diego State Aztecs 21-0 in their most recent game.

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are currently 2-0 and positioned sixth in the Big Ten. The Oregon State Beavers are 2-0 and ahead of everyone else in the Pac-12.

So far, both teams have been excellent on offense. Oregon State averages 29.5 points per game, while Oregon scores 30.5 points per game, just barely ahead of Oregon State. However, the Beavers' defense is stronger than the Ducks'; they only give up 7.5 points each game compared to 24.0 for the Ducks. Oregon State also has the most total yards on offense, averaging 473.0 per game. Oregon is close behind, averaging 447.0 per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs Oregon State CFB game, plus plenty more.

Oregon State vs Oregon: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon State Beavers are scheduled to face the Oregon Ducks in a highly anticipated CFB battle on September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Reser Stadium, in Corvallis, Oregon.

Date September 14, 2024 kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Reser Stadium Location Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch Oregon State vs Oregon on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

Oregon State vs Oregon team news

Oregon State team news

McCoy is throwing for 274 yards so far this season, with a completion percentage of 68.6% and an average of 137.0 yards per game. He's thrown one touchdown and no interceptions so far.

Griffin has run the ball 38 times over 249 yards, which is 124.5 yards each game, and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson, meanwhile, has helped out by carrying the ball 40 times for 226 yards as well as three touchdowns.

Oregon team news

Gabriel has thrown for 623 yards this season, which is an average of 311.5 yards per game. He has scored four touchdowns and has not thrown an interception on 59 out of 70 attempts.

James has run 32 times over 197 yards, which is an average of 98.5 yards for each game, and earned one touchdown. Along with his other skills, he has added four receptions over 42 yards.

Noah Whittington has gained 54 rushing yards for 20 carries, which is an average of 27.0 yards per game. He has also added 32 yards receiving this season.

