The Michigan State Spartans and the Prairie View A&M Panthers are scheduled to meet to start a thrilling CFB battle on September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

At the moment, the Michigan State Spartans are in first place in the Big Ten standings with a 2-0 record, while the Prairie View A&M Panthers currently hold a 0-0 record.

As a team, the Spartans have scored 21.5 points for each game and given up 17.0 points per game, showing that they execute good defense. They have scored 399.5 yards per game, which shows that their offense is fair.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have scored 23.0 points for each game on average but given up 29.0 points for each game. Prairie View A&M gives up 354.0 yards per game, so they will need to improve on both sides of the ball.

Michigan State vs Prairie View A&M: Date and kick-off time

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a highly anticipated CFB game on September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Spartan Stadium, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date September 14, 2024 kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Spartan Stadium Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State vs Prairie View A&M on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Michigan State vs Prairie View A&M team news

Michigan State team news

Katin Houser completed for 1,130 yards last year, finishing 58.6% out of his passes (112 over 191) and averaging 94.2 yards for each game. He scored six touchdowns and picked off five passes.

Nathan Carter ran the ball 185 times for 798 yards, which is an average of 66.5 yards per game. He also earned four touchdowns.

Montorie Foster was an important target during the passing game. He caught 43 passes for 576 yards, or 48 yards per game, and scored three touchdowns.

Prairie View A&M team news

Trazon Connley threw for 171.9 yards and nine touchdowns per game last year. He also ran for 14.2 yards for each game and scored four rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Ahmad Antoine ran for an average of 45.3 yards for each game and gained three rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Shemar Savage was an important receiver in 2023. He caught two touchdowns and averaged 37.3 yards per game.

