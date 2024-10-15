How to watch today's St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues are set to open their home schedule on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild following a season-starting three-game road swing out west as they aim to build on strong starts to the season.

The Blues faced their first setback on Friday, dropping a tight 4-3 game to the Vegas Golden Knights, putting them at a 2-1-0 record. Meanwhile, the Wild are looking to bounce back after a solid opener, followed by two close overtime defeats—a 5-4 shootout against the Seattle Kraken and a 2-1 OT loss to the Winnipeg Jets. With both teams vying for a better position in the competitive Central Division, this matchup promises to be an exciting one.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one.

St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live commentary of St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild team news

St. Louis Blues team news & key players

The St. Louis Blues are off to a flying start, largely driven by their offensive output with 11 goals in three games. Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, and Robert Thomas lead the attack, combining for six goals and eight assists across the top two lines, while the rest of the forward unit has also contributed well. Nathan Walker, Radek Faksa, and Dylan Holloway have collectively chipped in with a goal and two assists. On defense, Justin Faulk and Philip Broberg have energized the offense from the blue line, adding two goals and five assists.

Though their offense has been sharp, the Blues' defense has been more vulnerable, allowing 10 goals in their first three games. Justin Faulk and Nick Leddy have been solid on the top pairings, but the remaining defensemen have had trouble, often leaving opponents with open looks at the net. A standout performer has been goalie Jordan Binnington, who’s been reliable, stopping 54 of the 60 shots he’s faced.

Minnesota Wild team news & key players

The Minnesota Wild are off to a solid start but are eager to see their offense pick up, as they’ve managed just eight goals in their first three games. Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov have combined for three goals and six assists, yet the rest of the scoring unit has lagged behind. There's optimism that Brock Faber can spark more offense from the blue line, as he's their top scoring defenseman, though he’s only tallied one assist this season.

While the offense has been lukewarm, the defense has been a bright spot, giving up only eight goals over three games, including just two in their latest contest. Brock Faber and Jonas Brodin have anchored the top pair with impressive defensive performances, each recording 1.0 defensive point shares and eight blocked shots. Jacob Middleton, Jared Spurgeon, and Zach Bogosian have added much-needed depth, forcing turnovers across all zones and keeping shots to a minimum. Additionally, goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been exceptional, stopping 64 of the 68 shots fired his way.

St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 23/03/24 Minnesota Wild 4-5 St. Louis Blues NHL 17/03/24 St. Louis Blues 3-2 Minnesota Wild NHL 03/03/24 St. Louis Blues 3-1 Minnesota Wild NHL 29/11/23 Minnesota Wild 3-1 St. Louis Blues NHL 09/04/23 Minnesota Wild 5-3 St. Louis Blues NHL

