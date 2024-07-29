How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Chicago White Sox will try to end their seven-game home losing run when they face the Kansas City Royals on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.
Chicago's record is 27-81 overall and 17-37 at home. Despite their strong hitting, the White Sox have had difficulty; in games where they register at least eight hits, they are 20-35.
The Royals, meanwhile, are 21-27 away from home and boast a strong 57-49 overall record. With a 39-21 record in games where they score eight or more hits, Kansas City has demonstrated its effectiveness when their bats are hot.
The Royals have a 9-1 series advantage over these opponents, and Monday's game will be their 11th meeting of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSKC
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time
Chicago White Sox will take on Kansas City Royals in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, IL, USA.
|Date
|July 29, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Location
|Chicago, IL
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals team news
Chicago White Sox team news
With a batting average of.234 and 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks, and 45 RBIs, Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox.
Tommy Pham is 11-for-40 with three RBIs and a home run over the last ten games.
Chicago White Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RP
|Shoulder
|15-Day IL
|Mike Clevinger
|SP
|Elbow
|15-Day IL
Kansas City Royals team news
With a.467 slugging percentage and 19 home runs, Salvador Perez leads the Royals in both categories.
Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting 20 for 39 with two home runs, a triple, four doubles, eight RBIs, and a triple during the past ten games.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Hunter Harvey
|RP
|Back
|Day-to-Day
|John Schreiber
|RP
|Knee
|Day-to-Day
Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 29, 2024
|Chris Flexen
|Alec Marsh
Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
The Kansas City Royals have a winning record against the Chicago White Sox based on their last five head-to-head games, having prevailed in four of them. The Royals have demonstrated their potent offensive ability, putting up 4, 6, and 7 runs in their last three wins while holding the White Sox to just one run per game. In April, the White Sox pulled out a lone, low-scoring victory, 2-1. It seems likely that the Royals will keep using their offensive prowess and winning game against the White Sox given this pattern. Chicago's pitching and hitting will need to greatly improve in order to snap their losing trend and compete with Kansas City's strong lineup.
|Date
|Results
|July 21, 2024
|Royals 4-1 White Sox
|July 20, 2024
|Royals 6-1 White Sox
|July 19, 2024
|Royals 7-1 White Sox
|April 18, 2024
|White Sox 2-1 Royals
|April 17, 2024
|Royals 4-2 White Sox