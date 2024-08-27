How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The White Sox are having a terrible season with the worst offense in the league scoring 3.12 scores per game and hitting .221. The Rangers are doing a little better but are still behind the best teams with 4.18 scores per game and a .237 batting average.

The White Sox have the poorest power production in the league, as shown by their slugging percentage of .344. The Rangers, on the other hand, have a slightly better percentage, at .377, but it's still not much better.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Texas Rangers in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date August 27, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers team news

Chicago White Sox team news

Andrew Vaughn has hit 15 home runs, had a batting average of .246, and drove in 57 runs.

Garrett Crochet is having a good season on the mound with a 3.64 earned run average, his 6-9 win-loss mark shows how hard it's been for him to get wins.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Soroka RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 15-Day IL Drew Thorpe RHP Right flexor strain Out, 15-Day IL

Texas Rangers team news

Marcus Semien has hit .244 with 128 hits including 18 home runs for the Rangers this season.

Corey Seager's .270 average, 71 RBIs and 121 hits add strength to the Rangers' lineup.

Nathan Eovaldi has a 3.79 ERA and 9-7 record, keeping the Rangers' rotation stable.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tyler Mahle RHP Shoulder stiffness Out, 15-Day IL Jacob Latz LHP Forearm tightness Out, 15-Day IL

Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 27, 2024 Garrett Crochet Andrew Heaney

Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers head-to-head record

The Texas Rangers have been better than the Chicago White Sox in recent head-to-head games, which suggests that they will win this game. In their last five meetings, the Rangers have won four of them, with scores consistently showing that they are better than the White Sox. The Rangers won easily by a score of 10–2 on July 25, 2024. They have also won close games by scores of 4–3 and 3-2, which shows they can get wins when the odds are low. Based on these recent trends, it looks like the Rangers have the upper hand, especially since they can score when they have the chance and execute well when the heat is on.

Date Results Jul 26, 2024 Rangers 2-1 White Sox Jul 25, 2024 Rangers 10-2 White Sox Jul 24, 2024 Rangers 3-2 White Sox Jul 23, 2024 Rangers 4-3 White Sox Aug 03, 2023 Rangers 5-3 White Sox

