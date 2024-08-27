The Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
The White Sox are having a terrible season with the worst offense in the league scoring 3.12 scores per game and hitting .221. The Rangers are doing a little better but are still behind the best teams with 4.18 scores per game and a .237 batting average.
The White Sox have the poorest power production in the league, as shown by their slugging percentage of .344. The Rangers, on the other hand, have a slightly better percentage, at .377, but it's still not much better.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSSW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Chicago White Sox will take on the Texas Rangers in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|August 27, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers team news
Chicago White Sox team news
Andrew Vaughn has hit 15 home runs, had a batting average of .246, and drove in 57 runs.
Garrett Crochet is having a good season on the mound with a 3.64 earned run average, his 6-9 win-loss mark shows how hard it's been for him to get wins.
Chicago White Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Drew Thorpe
|RHP
|Right flexor strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Texas Rangers team news
Marcus Semien has hit .244 with 128 hits including 18 home runs for the Rangers this season.
Corey Seager's .270 average, 71 RBIs and 121 hits add strength to the Rangers' lineup.
Nathan Eovaldi has a 3.79 ERA and 9-7 record, keeping the Rangers' rotation stable.
Texas Rangers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tyler Mahle
|RHP
|Shoulder stiffness
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Jacob Latz
|LHP
|Forearm tightness
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 27, 2024
|Garrett Crochet
|Andrew Heaney
Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers head-to-head record
The Texas Rangers have been better than the Chicago White Sox in recent head-to-head games, which suggests that they will win this game. In their last five meetings, the Rangers have won four of them, with scores consistently showing that they are better than the White Sox. The Rangers won easily by a score of 10–2 on July 25, 2024. They have also won close games by scores of 4–3 and 3-2, which shows they can get wins when the odds are low. Based on these recent trends, it looks like the Rangers have the upper hand, especially since they can score when they have the chance and execute well when the heat is on.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 26, 2024
|Rangers 2-1 White Sox
|Jul 25, 2024
|Rangers 10-2 White Sox
|Jul 24, 2024
|Rangers 3-2 White Sox
|Jul 23, 2024
|Rangers 4-3 White Sox
|Aug 03, 2023
|Rangers 5-3 White Sox