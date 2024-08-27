This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas RangersGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The White Sox are having a terrible season with the worst offense in the league scoring 3.12 scores per game and hitting .221. The Rangers are doing a little better but are still behind the best teams with 4.18 scores per game and a .237 batting average.

The White Sox have the poorest power production in the league, as shown by their slugging percentage of .344. The Rangers, on the other hand, have a slightly better percentage, at .377, but it's still not much better.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Texas Rangers in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateAugust 27, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
VenueGuaranteed Rate Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Texas Rangers team news

Chicago White Sox team news

Andrew Vaughn has hit 15 home runs, had a batting average of .246, and drove in 57 runs.

Garrett Crochet is having a good season on the mound with a 3.64 earned run average, his 6-9 win-loss mark shows how hard it's been for him to get wins.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Michael SorokaRHPRight shoulder strainOut, 15-Day IL
Drew ThorpeRHPRight flexor strainOut, 15-Day IL

Texas Rangers team news

Marcus Semien has hit .244 with 128 hits including 18 home runs for the Rangers this season.

Corey Seager's .270 average, 71 RBIs and 121 hits add strength to the Rangers' lineup.

Nathan Eovaldi has a 3.79 ERA and 9-7 record, keeping the Rangers' rotation stable.

Texas Rangers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Tyler MahleRHPShoulder stiffnessOut, 15-Day IL
Jacob LatzLHPForearm tightnessOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 27, 2024Garrett CrochetAndrew Heaney

Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers head-to-head record

The Texas Rangers have been better than the Chicago White Sox in recent head-to-head games, which suggests that they will win this game. In their last five meetings, the Rangers have won four of them, with scores consistently showing that they are better than the White Sox. The Rangers won easily by a score of 10–2 on July 25, 2024. They have also won close games by scores of 4–3 and 3-2, which shows they can get wins when the odds are low. Based on these recent trends, it looks like the Rangers have the upper hand, especially since they can score when they have the chance and execute well when the heat is on.

DateResults
Jul 26, 2024Rangers 2-1 White Sox
Jul 25, 2024Rangers 10-2 White Sox
Jul 24, 2024Rangers 3-2 White Sox
Jul 23, 2024Rangers 4-3 White Sox
Aug 03, 2023Rangers 5-3 White Sox

