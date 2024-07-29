The Boston Red Sox are ready to host the Seattle Mariners to start a high-voltage MLB battle on July 29, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT.
As of now, the Boston Red Sox are third in the AL East. They have a record of 55–49 overall and 25–27 at home. They have a strong offense; they score 4.80 runs per game on average, which is eighth in the league. An impressive .326 on-base percentage (ranked fifth) and a.258 average (ranked third) show how effective they are at hitting.
The Seattle Mariners, on the other hand, are second in the AL West with a record of 56-51 overall and 25-28 on the road. Their scoring problems are very clear, though. They only score 3.85 runs for each game (28th) and hit .218 as a team (29th). With an on-base percentage of .300, they are ranked 26th, which shows how hard it is for them to get men on base.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: ROOT Sports NW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Boston Red Sox will square off against the Seattle Mariners in an epic MLB game on July 29, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|July 29, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Fenway Park
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners team news
Boston Red Sox team news
Jarren Duran is having a great season. He is hitting .289 and has thirty-eight walks, thirty-one doubles, twelve triples, and thirteen home runs. He has 78 home runs and 51 RBI, which are both Major League Baseball records.
Rafael Devers has shown off his strength by hitting 23 home runs, driving in 64 runs, and currently having the highest batting average on the team at .297. This season, Devers has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. He's on a roll going into this game and wants to get his sixth hit in a row.
Boston Red Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Vaughn Grissom
|INF
|Hamstring
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Justin Slaten
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
Seattle Mariners team news
Cal Raleigh has twenty-two home runs and sixty-six RBIs, which is the most on the Mariners' team. In Major League Baseball, he has 20 RBI, which is 13th most in the league. Raleigh is on a four-game hitting streak with one double, two home runs, 2 walks, and 4 RBIs.
Randy Arozarena is at bat .215 with 47 walks, 19 doubles, and 15 home runs. Arozarena is 51st in MLB home runs additionally 133rd in RBIs.
Seattle Mariners injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Julio Rodríguez
|OF
|Ankle
|Out, 10-Day IL
|J.P. Crawford
|INF
|Hand
|Out, 10-Day IL
Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 29, 2024
|Nick Pivetta
|Logan Gilbert
Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners' upcoming game appears to be a closely contested contest based on the previous five head-to-head contests. The Red Sox possess a slight edge because they've won three of their last five games. They won on April 1, 2024, with a 5-1 score, as well as on March 29, 2024, with a 6-4 score, showing that they could score runs quickly. But the Mariners have proven they can come back to win. Their 4-3 win on March 31, 2024, and their 1-0 win on March 30, 2024, show they can win close games. Both teams have had times when they were outstanding, so the game is going to be very close.
Date
|Results
|Apr 01, 2024
|Red Sox 5-1 Mariners
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mariners 4-3 Red Sox
|Mar 30, 2024
|Mariners 1-0 Red Sox
|Mar 29, 2024
|Red Sox 6-4 Mariners
|Aug 03, 2023
|Mariners 6-3 Red Sox