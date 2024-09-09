How to watch today's Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling MLB action between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians is set to take place on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT. White Sox have a goal to end a 12-game losing streak at home by beating the Cleveland Guardians.
At the moment, the White Sox have a 33-111 record overall, including an 18-54 record at home. They have a 19-86 record when letting home runs, which shows how terrible they are at losing those games.
Additionally, the Cleveland Guardians have a good record on the road, with a 38-37 record and an overall record of 81-62. Their pitchers have done a good job; their earned run average (ERA) of 3.82 is ninth-best in the major leagues.
This is the 11th time this season that these two teams will face each other. The season series is tied at 5-5.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSGL
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians will clash with each other in an epic MLB battle on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|September 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians team news
Chicago White Sox team news
So far this season, Andrew Vaughn has hit 28 doubles along with 17 home runs.
Andrew Benintendi has been hitting well lately. He has gone 11 for 34 in the last 10 games, hitting two doubles, and two home runs, as well as driving in seven runs.
Chicago White Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Brooks Baldwin
|INF
|Right wrist sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez who has 34 home runs, 106 RBIs, a triple, and 31 doubles, has been an outstanding player for the Guardians.
Andrés Giménez has hit 13 for 41 in the last 10 games, with two doubles, 3 home runs, as well as six RBIs.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Carlos Carrasco
|RHP
|Left hip strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Shane Bieber
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 09, 2024
|Nick Nastrini
|Joey Cantillo
Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
According to their last five games, the Guardians have a slight edge because they've won three of those five games. Notably, their most recent wins over the White Sox were an easy 8-4 win as well as a close 7-6 win on the third of July and July 4. As shown by their 8-2 triumph on July 4 and their 3-1 win on May 12, the White Sox have shown they can come back. On May 12, the Guardians beat the White Sox by a score of 7-0, showing that they can beat them when they're on top. Because of these trends, the game might be very close, with both teams being able to win easily against each other.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 04, 2024
|Guardians 8-4 White Sox
|Jul 03, 2024
|White Sox 8-2 Guardians
|Jul 01, 2024
|Guardians 7-6 White Sox
|May 12, 2024
|Guardians 7-0 White Sox
|May 11, 2024
|White Sox 3-1 Guardians