+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland GuardiansGetty images
Watch Sox vs Guardians live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The thrilling MLB action between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians is set to take place on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT. White Sox have a goal to end a 12-game losing streak at home by beating the Cleveland Guardians.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

At the moment, the White Sox have a 33-111 record overall, including an 18-54 record at home. They have a 19-86 record when letting home runs, which shows how terrible they are at losing those games.

Additionally, the Cleveland Guardians have a good record on the road, with a 38-37 record and an overall record of 81-62. Their pitchers have done a good job; their earned run average (ERA) of 3.82 is ninth-best in the major leagues.

This is the 11th time this season that these two teams will face each other. The season series is tied at 5-5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSGL

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Sox vs Guardians on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign up today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians will clash with each other in an epic MLB battle on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateSeptember 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
VenueGuaranteed Rate Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Chicago White Sox team news

So far this season, Andrew Vaughn has hit 28 doubles along with 17 home runs.

Andrew Benintendi has been hitting well lately. He has gone 11 for 34 in the last 10 games, hitting two doubles, and two home runs, as well as driving in seven runs.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Brooks BaldwinINFRight wrist sprainOut, 10-Day IL
Michael SorokaRHPRight shoulder strainOut, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez who has 34 home runs, 106 RBIs, a triple, and 31 doubles, has been an outstanding player for the Guardians.

Andrés Giménez has hit 13 for 41 in the last 10 games, with two doubles, 3 home runs, as well as six RBIs.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Carlos CarrascoRHPLeft hip strainOut, 15-Day IL
Shane BieberRHPElbow injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 09, 2024Nick NastriniJoey Cantillo

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

According to their last five games, the Guardians have a slight edge because they've won three of those five games. Notably, their most recent wins over the White Sox were an easy 8-4 win as well as a close 7-6 win on the third of July and July 4. As shown by their 8-2 triumph on July 4 and their 3-1 win on May 12, the White Sox have shown they can come back. On May 12, the Guardians beat the White Sox by a score of 7-0, showing that they can beat them when they're on top. Because of these trends, the game might be very close, with both teams being able to win easily against each other.

DateResults
Jul 04, 2024Guardians 8-4 White Sox
Jul 03, 2024White Sox 8-2 Guardians
Jul 01, 2024Guardians 7-6 White Sox
May 12, 2024Guardians 7-0 White Sox
May 11, 2024White Sox 3-1 Guardians

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement