How to watch today's Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling MLB action between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians is set to take place on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT. White Sox have a goal to end a 12-game losing streak at home by beating the Cleveland Guardians.

At the moment, the White Sox have a 33-111 record overall, including an 18-54 record at home. They have a 19-86 record when letting home runs, which shows how terrible they are at losing those games.

Additionally, the Cleveland Guardians have a good record on the road, with a 38-37 record and an overall record of 81-62. Their pitchers have done a good job; their earned run average (ERA) of 3.82 is ninth-best in the major leagues.

This is the 11th time this season that these two teams will face each other. The season series is tied at 5-5.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSGL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians will clash with each other in an epic MLB battle on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date September 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Chicago White Sox team news

So far this season, Andrew Vaughn has hit 28 doubles along with 17 home runs.

Andrew Benintendi has been hitting well lately. He has gone 11 for 34 in the last 10 games, hitting two doubles, and two home runs, as well as driving in seven runs.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Brooks Baldwin INF Right wrist sprain Out, 10-Day IL Michael Soroka RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez who has 34 home runs, 106 RBIs, a triple, and 31 doubles, has been an outstanding player for the Guardians.

Andrés Giménez has hit 13 for 41 in the last 10 games, with two doubles, 3 home runs, as well as six RBIs.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Carlos Carrasco RHP Left hip strain Out, 15-Day IL Shane Bieber RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 09, 2024 Nick Nastrini Joey Cantillo

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

According to their last five games, the Guardians have a slight edge because they've won three of those five games. Notably, their most recent wins over the White Sox were an easy 8-4 win as well as a close 7-6 win on the third of July and July 4. As shown by their 8-2 triumph on July 4 and their 3-1 win on May 12, the White Sox have shown they can come back. On May 12, the Guardians beat the White Sox by a score of 7-0, showing that they can beat them when they're on top. Because of these trends, the game might be very close, with both teams being able to win easily against each other.

Date Results Jul 04, 2024 Guardians 8-4 White Sox Jul 03, 2024 White Sox 8-2 Guardians Jul 01, 2024 Guardians 7-6 White Sox May 12, 2024 Guardians 7-0 White Sox May 11, 2024 White Sox 3-1 Guardians

