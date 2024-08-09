This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago Cubs MLB gameGetty Images
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago White Sox will host the Chicago Cubs to start a thrilling MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Chicago White Sox are having a tough time as their offense has been especially poor; they're getting just 3.08 runs per game, and this is the smallest in the league. The fact that they only hit .216 makes them the least effective team in terms of this stat.

The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, are doing better than most teams. They are 19th in the league in runs scored (4.21 per game) and 22nd in hitting average (.235).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: NBCSCH, MARQ

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Sox vs Cubs on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago Cubs in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateAugust 09, 2024
First-Pitch Tme8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
VenueGuaranteed Rate Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs team news

Chicago White Sox team news

In this season, Andrew Vaughn has helped the White Sox by hitting .236 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Garrett Crochet has been a good pitcher, with a 3.19 earned run average despite only winning 6 games and losing 8.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Michael SorokaRHPRight shoulder strainOut, 15-Day IL
Drew ThorpeRHPRight flexor strainOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs team news

Ian Happ has hit 18 home runs, drew 64 times, and hit an average of .226.

Additionally, Cody Bellinger has a .273 hitting average, a .329 on-base percentage, and a .422 slugging percentage.

Chicago Cubs injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Tomás NidoCKnee injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 09, 2024Garrett CrochetJameson Taillon

Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the White Sox and the Cubs are expected to have a close game. In recent games, the Cubs have dominated, winning four of the last five, though the margins of victory were often small. The White Sox only won once, 5–3 on August 16, 2023. The Cubs won their most recent games, on June 5 as well as June 6, 2024, by scores of 7–6. This suggests that the White Sox appeared competitive but incapable of finishing games. The Cubs may have the upper hand because they have done better overall this season and have won their last two meetings, however, the White Sox could still pull off a win.

DateResults
Jun 06, 2024Cubs 7-6 White Sox
Jun 05, 2024Cubs 7-6 White Sox
Aug 17, 2023Cubs 4-3 White Sox
Aug 16, 2023White Sox 5-3 Cubs
Jul 27, 2023Cubs 10-7 White Sox

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement