Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago White Sox will host the Chicago Cubs to start a thrilling MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Chicago White Sox are having a tough time as their offense has been especially poor; they're getting just 3.08 runs per game, and this is the smallest in the league. The fact that they only hit .216 makes them the least effective team in terms of this stat.

The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, are doing better than most teams. They are 19th in the league in runs scored (4.21 per game) and 22nd in hitting average (.235).

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: NBCSCH, MARQ

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago Cubs in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Tme 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs team news

Chicago White Sox team news

In this season, Andrew Vaughn has helped the White Sox by hitting .236 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Garrett Crochet has been a good pitcher, with a 3.19 earned run average despite only winning 6 games and losing 8.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Soroka RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 15-Day IL Drew Thorpe RHP Right flexor strain Out, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs team news

Ian Happ has hit 18 home runs, drew 64 times, and hit an average of .226.

Additionally, Cody Bellinger has a .273 hitting average, a .329 on-base percentage, and a .422 slugging percentage.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tomás Nido C Knee injury Out, 10-Day IL Hayden Wesneski RHP Right forearm strain Out, 15-Day IL

Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Garrett Crochet Jameson Taillon

Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the White Sox and the Cubs are expected to have a close game. In recent games, the Cubs have dominated, winning four of the last five, though the margins of victory were often small. The White Sox only won once, 5–3 on August 16, 2023. The Cubs won their most recent games, on June 5 as well as June 6, 2024, by scores of 7–6. This suggests that the White Sox appeared competitive but incapable of finishing games. The Cubs may have the upper hand because they have done better overall this season and have won their last two meetings, however, the White Sox could still pull off a win.

Date Results Jun 06, 2024 Cubs 7-6 White Sox Jun 05, 2024 Cubs 7-6 White Sox Aug 17, 2023 Cubs 4-3 White Sox Aug 16, 2023 White Sox 5-3 Cubs Jul 27, 2023 Cubs 10-7 White Sox

