The Chicago White Sox will host the Chicago Cubs to start a thrilling MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
The Chicago White Sox are having a tough time as their offense has been especially poor; they're getting just 3.08 runs per game, and this is the smallest in the league. The fact that they only hit .216 makes them the least effective team in terms of this stat.
The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, are doing better than most teams. They are 19th in the league in runs scored (4.21 per game) and 22nd in hitting average (.235).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: NBCSCH, MARQ
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago Cubs in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Tme
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs team news
Chicago White Sox team news
In this season, Andrew Vaughn has helped the White Sox by hitting .236 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Garrett Crochet has been a good pitcher, with a 3.19 earned run average despite only winning 6 games and losing 8.
Chicago White Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Drew Thorpe
|RHP
|Right flexor strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago Cubs team news
Ian Happ has hit 18 home runs, drew 64 times, and hit an average of .226.
Additionally, Cody Bellinger has a .273 hitting average, a .329 on-base percentage, and a .422 slugging percentage.
Chicago Cubs injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tomás Nido
|C
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Garrett Crochet
|Jameson Taillon
Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the White Sox and the Cubs are expected to have a close game. In recent games, the Cubs have dominated, winning four of the last five, though the margins of victory were often small. The White Sox only won once, 5–3 on August 16, 2023. The Cubs won their most recent games, on June 5 as well as June 6, 2024, by scores of 7–6. This suggests that the White Sox appeared competitive but incapable of finishing games. The Cubs may have the upper hand because they have done better overall this season and have won their last two meetings, however, the White Sox could still pull off a win.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 06, 2024
|Cubs 7-6 White Sox
|Jun 05, 2024
|Cubs 7-6 White Sox
|Aug 17, 2023
|Cubs 4-3 White Sox
|Aug 16, 2023
|White Sox 5-3 Cubs
|Jul 27, 2023
|Cubs 10-7 White Sox