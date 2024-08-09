How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros are ready to battle to open a thrilling MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.

The Red Sox are fourth in the league in runs scored per game, with an excellent average of 4.99. The Astros are 13th in the league, with an average of 4.54 runs scored per game.

Additionally, their batting scores show this difference: Boston has a .263 average, which is the second-best, while Houston's is .259.

The Red Sox also have the best on-base percentage (.330), which lands them in fourth place overall. The Astros, on the other hand, are in eleventh place with a .318 OBP.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NESN, SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros team news

Boston Red Sox team news

Rafael Devers has hit 25 home runs, possessed a batting average of .304, and drove in 70 runs.

Jarren Duran has also made a big difference. He has hit .294 with 140 hits along with 14 home runs, showing that he has been reliable and consistent all season.

Boston Red Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Vaughn Grissom INF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Justin Slaten RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Alvarez scored 21 home runs, had a .300 batting average, and drove in 57 runs.

Jose Altuve has done great with a .303 average, and a .355 on-base percentage, including a .442 slugging percentage, showing how skilled he is at hitting in general.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Justin Verlander RHP Neck injury Out, 15-Day IL Luis Garcia RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Tanner Houck Ronel Blanco

Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros head-to-head record

The next game between the Red Sox and the Astros could be very close based on the last five head-to-head matches. In their most recent games, the Astros have been excellent offensively, winning three of the last five with results of 7-4, 6-2, and 13-5. But a decisive 17-1 win and a 7-5 victory on August 24, 2023, showed that the Red Sox could beat anyone. This means that the game might be a fight between the Astros' current offensive power and the Red Sox's ability to score quickly. The result may depend on which team can best use their strengths. The Astros want to keep up their recent form, while the Red Sox want to get back to being the best they were before.

Date Results Aug 31, 2023 Astros 7-4 Red Sox Aug 30, 2023 Astros 6-2 Red Sox Aug 29, 2023 Astros 13-5 Red Sox Aug 24, 2023 Red Sox 17-1 Astros Aug 24, 2023 Red Sox 7-5 Astros

