The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros are ready to battle to open a thrilling MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.
The Red Sox are fourth in the league in runs scored per game, with an excellent average of 4.99. The Astros are 13th in the league, with an average of 4.54 runs scored per game.
Additionally, their batting scores show this difference: Boston has a .263 average, which is the second-best, while Houston's is .259.
The Red Sox also have the best on-base percentage (.330), which lands them in fourth place overall. The Astros, on the other hand, are in eleventh place with a .318 OBP.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NESN, SCHN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Fenway Park
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros team news
Boston Red Sox team news
Rafael Devers has hit 25 home runs, possessed a batting average of .304, and drove in 70 runs.
Jarren Duran has also made a big difference. He has hit .294 with 140 hits along with 14 home runs, showing that he has been reliable and consistent all season.
Boston Red Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Vaughn Grissom
|INF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Justin Slaten
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Houston Astros team news
Yordan Alvarez scored 21 home runs, had a .300 batting average, and drove in 57 runs.
Jose Altuve has done great with a .303 average, and a .355 on-base percentage, including a .442 slugging percentage, showing how skilled he is at hitting in general.
Houston Astros injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Justin Verlander
|RHP
|Neck injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Luis Garcia
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Tanner Houck
|Ronel Blanco
Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros head-to-head record
The next game between the Red Sox and the Astros could be very close based on the last five head-to-head matches. In their most recent games, the Astros have been excellent offensively, winning three of the last five with results of 7-4, 6-2, and 13-5. But a decisive 17-1 win and a 7-5 victory on August 24, 2023, showed that the Red Sox could beat anyone. This means that the game might be a fight between the Astros' current offensive power and the Red Sox's ability to score quickly. The result may depend on which team can best use their strengths. The Astros want to keep up their recent form, while the Red Sox want to get back to being the best they were before.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 31, 2023
|Astros 7-4 Red Sox
|Aug 30, 2023
|Astros 6-2 Red Sox
|Aug 29, 2023
|Astros 13-5 Red Sox
|Aug 24, 2023
|Red Sox 17-1 Astros
|Aug 24, 2023
|Red Sox 7-5 Astros