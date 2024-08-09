This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and listen to today’s Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros are ready to battle to open a thrilling MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.

The Red Sox are fourth in the league in runs scored per game, with an excellent average of 4.99. The Astros are 13th in the league, with an average of 4.54 runs scored per game.

Additionally, their batting scores show this difference: Boston has a .263 average, which is the second-best, while Houston's is .259.

The Red Sox also have the best on-base percentage (.330), which lands them in fourth place overall. The Astros, on the other hand, are in eleventh place with a .318 OBP.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NESN, SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateAugust 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueFenway Park
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros team news

Boston Red Sox team news

Rafael Devers has hit 25 home runs, possessed a batting average of .304, and drove in 70 runs.

Jarren Duran has also made a big difference. He has hit .294 with 140 hits along with 14 home runs, showing that he has been reliable and consistent all season.

Boston Red Sox injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Vaughn GrissomINFHamstring injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Justin SlatenRHPElbow injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Alvarez scored 21 home runs, had a .300 batting average, and drove in 57 runs.

Jose Altuve has done great with a .303 average, and a .355 on-base percentage, including a .442 slugging percentage, showing how skilled he is at hitting in general.

Houston Astros injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Justin VerlanderRHPNeck injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Luis GarciaRHPElbow injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 09, 2024Tanner HouckRonel Blanco

Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros head-to-head record

The next game between the Red Sox and the Astros could be very close based on the last five head-to-head matches. In their most recent games, the Astros have been excellent offensively, winning three of the last five with results of 7-4, 6-2, and 13-5. But a decisive 17-1 win and a 7-5 victory on August 24, 2023, showed that the Red Sox could beat anyone. This means that the game might be a fight between the Astros' current offensive power and the Red Sox's ability to score quickly. The result may depend on which team can best use their strengths. The Astros want to keep up their recent form, while the Red Sox want to get back to being the best they were before.

DateResults
Aug 31, 2023Astros 7-4 Red Sox
Aug 30, 2023Astros 6-2 Red Sox
Aug 29, 2023Astros 13-5 Red Sox
Aug 24, 2023Red Sox 17-1 Astros
Aug 24, 2023Red Sox 7-5 Astros

