How to watch and listen to today’s San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, radio station, and start time

The San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers will meet on September 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT to open an electrifying MLB battle.

The Padres enter the game with an offensive advantage due to their good home record of 37-32 and an overall record of 77-61. With 4.78 runs scored per game, they are 10th in the league, and their .265 batting average makes them the best team in the big leagues.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are behind in several offensive measures. They have a 69-68 overall performance and a 35-34 away record. With a hitting average of .233, they are 24th in the league and 21st in the league in runs scored (4.22 per game).

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: SDPA, BSDET

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will face off against the Detroit Tigers in an epic MLB action on September 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date September 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers team news

San Diego Padres team news

This season, Manny Machado has hit 23 home runs, averaged .274, and drove in 83 RBIs for the Padres.

Jackson Merrill is a talented hitter, with a .290 batting average and a .322 on-base percentage, with a .488 slugging percentage.

Michael King has a 3.05 ERA and 11-8 record as a top pitcher, proving his reliability.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury status Kyle Higashioka C Illness Day-to-Day Ha-Seong Kim INF Shoulder inflammation Out, 10-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene has 19 home runs along with 56 RBIs despite a .258 batting average.

Matt Vierling has a .260 average, and a .306 on-base percentage, including a .441 slugging percentage.

Tyler Holton, a strong reliever for Detroit, has a 2.44 ERA and 5-1 record.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Wenceel Pérez OF Left oblique strain Out, 10-Day IL Reese Olson RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 02, 2024 Joe Musgrove TBC

San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

The Padres and Tigers, who will face each other in their next game, have an interesting history of past meetings. The teams split their last five games against each other. Interestingly, the Padres beat the Tigers 14–3 in their latest match on July 23, 2023. This came after a close 5–4 win the day before.

The Padres have been performing well lately, which makes me think they might be able to take that form into this game. But the Tigers also won the series 3-1, which shows how tough they are. The Padres could have a slight edge because their recent games have been more competitive, and their overall numbers are better, but the Tigers can still pull off close wins. There is a good chance that this game will be very close since both teams have shown they can win in the past.

Date Results Jul 23, 2023 Tigers 3-1 Padres Jul 23, 2023 Padres 14-3 Tigers Jul 22, 2023 Padres 5-4 Tigers Jul 27, 2022 Tigers 4-3 Padres Jul 27, 2022 Padres 6-4 Tigers

