How to watch and listen to today’s San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, radio station, and start time

The San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers will meet on September 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT to open an electrifying MLB battle.
The Padres enter the game with an offensive advantage due to their good home record of 37-32 and an overall record of 77-61. With 4.78 runs scored per game, they are 10th in the league, and their .265 batting average makes them the best team in the big leagues.
The Tigers, on the other hand, are behind in several offensive measures. They have a 69-68 overall performance and a 35-34 away record. With a hitting average of .233, they are 24th in the league and 21st in the league in runs scored (4.22 per game).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: SDPA, BSDET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres will face off against the Detroit Tigers in an epic MLB action on September 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.
|Date
|September 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Petco Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers team news
San Diego Padres team news
This season, Manny Machado has hit 23 home runs, averaged .274, and drove in 83 RBIs for the Padres.
Jackson Merrill is a talented hitter, with a .290 batting average and a .322 on-base percentage, with a .488 slugging percentage.
Michael King has a 3.05 ERA and 11-8 record as a top pitcher, proving his reliability.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury status
|Kyle Higashioka
|C
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|Ha-Seong Kim
|INF
|Shoulder inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
Detroit Tigers team news
Riley Greene has 19 home runs along with 56 RBIs despite a .258 batting average.
Matt Vierling has a .260 average, and a .306 on-base percentage, including a .441 slugging percentage.
Tyler Holton, a strong reliever for Detroit, has a 2.44 ERA and 5-1 record.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Wenceel Pérez
|OF
|Left oblique strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 02, 2024
|Joe Musgrove
|TBC
San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
The Padres and Tigers, who will face each other in their next game, have an interesting history of past meetings. The teams split their last five games against each other. Interestingly, the Padres beat the Tigers 14–3 in their latest match on July 23, 2023. This came after a close 5–4 win the day before.
The Padres have been performing well lately, which makes me think they might be able to take that form into this game. But the Tigers also won the series 3-1, which shows how tough they are. The Padres could have a slight edge because their recent games have been more competitive, and their overall numbers are better, but the Tigers can still pull off close wins. There is a good chance that this game will be very close since both teams have shown they can win in the past.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 23, 2023
|Tigers 3-1 Padres
|Jul 23, 2023
|Padres 14-3 Tigers
|Jul 22, 2023
|Padres 5-4 Tigers
|Jul 27, 2022
|Tigers 4-3 Padres
|Jul 27, 2022
|Padres 6-4 Tigers