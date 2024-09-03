Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will happen on September 03, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.

The Giants have a 68-70 record overall, but they have performed well at home, going 39-30, their offense has been bad, ranking 18th in runs for each game (4.25) as well as 19th in batting percentage (.240).

However, the Diamondbacks continue to be one of the best offensive teams in the league, with a 77-60 record overall and a great 38-30 record on the road. They are consistently good at the plate, as shown by their record that they are first in the league in runs scored (5.42 per game) and second in their average for batting (.262).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NSBA, ARID

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch Time

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face off against each other in an epic MLB battle on September 03, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date September 03, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman has been a good offensive player this season. He has hit .248 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Ryan Walker continues to be a reliable arm with an amazing 1.92 ERA and an 8-3 record.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Robbie Ray LHP Left hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL Jordan Hicks RHP Shoulder inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has helped the offense with 30 home runs, a .298 batting average, with 81 RBIs.

Eugenio Suárez has 22 home runs with 85 RBIs, but his .238 batting average shows inconsistency.

Zac Gallen is a reliable starter with a 3.87 ERA and 10-6 win-loss record.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF Undisclosed injury Day-to-Day Gabriel Moreno C Left abductor strain Out, 10-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 03, 2024 Kyle Harrison Ryne Nelson

San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Giants and the Diamondbacks might have a close game. The Diamondbacks won three of their last five games, especially their 8-5 along with 5-3 wins at the beginning of June and April when they scored a lot of runs. But the Giants proved they are dangerous by beating the Diamondbacks convincingly by results of 9-3 and 7-3. They did this by taking advantage of the Diamondbacks' weak pitching. Based on these current results, the game may depend on which team's offense can get going first. The Diamondbacks' skill to keep up their run production will be matched against the Giants' ability to stitch together another high-scoring game.

Date Results Jun 06, 2024 Giants 9-3 Diamondbacks Jun 05, 2024 Diamondbacks 8-5 Giants Jun 04, 2024 Diamondbacks 4-2 Giants Apr 22, 2024 Diamondbacks 5-3 Giants Apr 21, 2024 Giants 7-3 Diamondbacks

More MLB news and coverage