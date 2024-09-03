The high-voltage MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will happen on September 03, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.
The Giants have a 68-70 record overall, but they have performed well at home, going 39-30, their offense has been bad, ranking 18th in runs for each game (4.25) as well as 19th in batting percentage (.240).
However, the Diamondbacks continue to be one of the best offensive teams in the league, with a 77-60 record overall and a great 38-30 record on the road. They are consistently good at the plate, as shown by their record that they are first in the league in runs scored (5.42 per game) and second in their average for batting (.262).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NSBA, ARID
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch Time
The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face off against each other in an epic MLB battle on September 03, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|September 03, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news
San Francisco Giants team news
Matt Chapman has been a good offensive player this season. He has hit .248 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.
Ryan Walker continues to be a reliable arm with an amazing 1.92 ERA and an 8-3 record.
San Francisco Giants injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Robbie Ray
|LHP
|Left hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Jordan Hicks
|RHP
|Shoulder inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ketel Marte has helped the offense with 30 home runs, a .298 batting average, with 81 RBIs.
Eugenio Suárez has 22 home runs with 85 RBIs, but his .238 batting average shows inconsistency.
Zac Gallen is a reliable starter with a 3.87 ERA and 10-6 win-loss record.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|LF
|Undisclosed injury
|Day-to-Day
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|Left abductor strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 03, 2024
|Kyle Harrison
|Ryne Nelson
San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the Giants and the Diamondbacks might have a close game. The Diamondbacks won three of their last five games, especially their 8-5 along with 5-3 wins at the beginning of June and April when they scored a lot of runs. But the Giants proved they are dangerous by beating the Diamondbacks convincingly by results of 9-3 and 7-3. They did this by taking advantage of the Diamondbacks' weak pitching. Based on these current results, the game may depend on which team's offense can get going first. The Diamondbacks' skill to keep up their run production will be matched against the Giants' ability to stitch together another high-scoring game.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 06, 2024
|Giants 9-3 Diamondbacks
|Jun 05, 2024
|Diamondbacks 8-5 Giants
|Jun 04, 2024
|Diamondbacks 4-2 Giants
|Apr 22, 2024
|Diamondbacks 5-3 Giants
|Apr 21, 2024
|Giants 7-3 Diamondbacks