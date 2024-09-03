This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ketel Marte Arizona DiamondbacksGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will happen on September 03, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.

The Giants have a 68-70 record overall, but they have performed well at home, going 39-30, their offense has been bad, ranking 18th in runs for each game (4.25) as well as 19th in batting percentage (.240).

However, the Diamondbacks continue to be one of the best offensive teams in the league, with a 77-60 record overall and a great 38-30 record on the road. They are consistently good at the plate, as shown by their record that they are first in the league in runs scored (5.42 per game) and second in their average for batting (.262).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NSBA, ARID

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch Time

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face off against each other in an epic MLB battle on September 03, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

DateSeptember 03, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman has been a good offensive player this season. He has hit .248 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Ryan Walker continues to be a reliable arm with an amazing 1.92 ERA and an 8-3 record.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Robbie RayLHPLeft hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL
Jordan HicksRHPShoulder inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has helped the offense with 30 home runs, a .298 batting average, with 81 RBIs.

Eugenio Suárez has 22 home runs with 85 RBIs, but his .238 batting average shows inconsistency.

Zac Gallen is a reliable starter with a 3.87 ERA and 10-6 win-loss record.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.LFUndisclosed injuryDay-to-Day
Gabriel MorenoCLeft abductor strainOut, 10-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 03, 2024Kyle HarrisonRyne Nelson

San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Giants and the Diamondbacks might have a close game. The Diamondbacks won three of their last five games, especially their 8-5 along with 5-3 wins at the beginning of June and April when they scored a lot of runs. But the Giants proved they are dangerous by beating the Diamondbacks convincingly by results of 9-3 and 7-3. They did this by taking advantage of the Diamondbacks' weak pitching. Based on these current results, the game may depend on which team's offense can get going first. The Diamondbacks' skill to keep up their run production will be matched against the Giants' ability to stitch together another high-scoring game.

DateResults
Jun 06, 2024Giants 9-3 Diamondbacks
Jun 05, 2024Diamondbacks 8-5 Giants
Jun 04, 2024Diamondbacks 4-2 Giants
Apr 22, 2024Diamondbacks 5-3 Giants
Apr 21, 2024Giants 7-3 Diamondbacks

