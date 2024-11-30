New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rams versus Saints 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) will look to secure their third straight road victory when they clash with the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on Sunday afternoon.

This matchup revives memories of the controversial 2019 NFC Championship game, a moment the Saints have yet to forget. Once again, the stage is set in New Orleans, where tensions are sure to run high.

The Rams face an uphill battle after being overwhelmed by the Philadelphia Eagles and their electrifying star, Saquon Barkley, who bolstered his MVP credentials with a dominant performance. Despite the 37-21 defeat, Los Angeles remains in the hunt for the NFC West crown, with their playoff aspirations still alive.

The Saints, coming off a bye week, have started to show signs of life with back-to-back victories. Though their postseason hopes are slim, New Orleans isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. Could this be the start of a late-season resurgence in the Crescent City?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play announcer), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline reporters) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 818 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

New Orleans’ offense has been a bit more productive, averaging 23.8 points per game while generating 216.6 passing yards and 130.7 rushing yards per outing. Quarterback Derek Carr delivered a stellar performance in their most recent win over Cleveland, completing an impressive 78% of his passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Taysom Hill shined as a versatile weapon, rushing for 138 yards and finding the end zone three times on just seven carries. Meanwhile, Marquez Valdes-Scantling showcased his big-play ability, reeling in two receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Carr has passed for 1,742 yards, completing 68.7% of his throws with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Alvin Kamara continues to be a dual-threat dynamo, amassing 782 rushing yards and 443 receiving yards on 55 catches.

Defensively, New Orleans ranks 20th in points allowed per game at 23.6. However, the Saints showed resolve in their last outing, holding Cleveland to just 14 points. A repeat performance will be essential if they hope to stymie the Rams’ offense and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Lattimore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Out Undisclosed B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Out Calf E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin C. Olave Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion J. Williams Running Back Questionable Groin

Los Angeles Rams team news

Los Angeles has been steady on offense, averaging 21.2 points per game while accumulating 236.7 passing yards and 95.1 rushing yards per contest. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was efficient in the loss to Philadelphia, completing 67% of his passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Kyren Williams led the charge with 72 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Wideout Puka Nacua was the standout in the air attack, hauling in nine receptions for 117 yards.

For the season, Stafford has thrown for 2,800 yards, completing 66.5% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Williams has been a reliable presence in the backfield, rushing for 822 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4 yards per carry.

Defensively, however, the Rams have struggled mightily, surrendering 25.1 points per game—ranking 26th in the league. Last week’s 37-point concession against Philadelphia highlighted the issues plaguing the unit, and a significant improvement will be needed to turn the tide against New Orleans.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Questionable Triceps

