New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Las Vegas Raiders secured their third win of the season in Week 17 and are aiming to build on that momentum as they travel to face the New Orleans Saints, who are reeling from a humbling 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
This matchup had the makings of a headline-grabbing showdown. Derek Carr, who spent nine years as the face of the Raiders' franchise, is now leading the charge for the Saints. This weekend could have marked his first opportunity to go toe-to-toe with his former team.
However, fate seems to have other plans. Carr sustained fractures in his non-throwing hand back in Week 14, and his status for this weekend is uncertain. While many speculate his season might already be over, reports suggest there’s a slim chance he could take the field against his former squad. If he does, it would undoubtedly add another layer of intrigue to an already compelling narrative.
Even without Carr in the lineup, this game carries significant implications for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders currently hold the sixth overall pick, while the Saints are positioned at 10th. A loss for either side could potentially boost their draft standing.
New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time
The Saints will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date
|Sunday, December 29
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Fox
- Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
Streaming the game with a VPN
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 816 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players
New Orleans Saints team news
The Saints appear ready to turn the page on what has been a grueling season. Their most recent outing against the Packers was a disaster, marred by a litany of injuries, including setbacks for Derek Carr and star running back Alvin Kamara. The offense failed to find any rhythm, culminating in a shutout loss.
Backup quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled, completing just 15 of 30 passes for 150 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. For those hoping he could be the long-term answer at quarterback, it’s clear he has a steep hill to climb. The Saints are putting up 20.6 points per game while allowing 23.1 on defense. Their offense is ranked 22nd in the league, with the defense sitting at 16th.
Saints injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Lattimore
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Ramczyk
|Tackle
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|J. Johnson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Foot
|T. Hudson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Herron
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Shepherd
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Eye
|P. Adebo
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Leg
|R. Shaheed
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|T. Jeffcoat
|Defensive End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|A. Kamara
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Groin
|B. Means
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Jackson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|P. Turner
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Wright
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Rader
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Connelly
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Saldiveri
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Patrick
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Knee
|T. Hill
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|E. McCoy
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Elbow
|C. Olave
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|D. Carr
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Hand
Las Vegas Raiders team news
Meanwhile, the Raiders let slip their chance at the first overall draft pick by pulling off a win in their most recent game. In a gritty battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas emerged victorious with a 19-14 scoreline. It wasn't the cleanest performance, but a six-point surge in the fourth quarter sealed the deal.
Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the way, completing 24 of 38 passes for 257 yards. Tight end Brock Bowers, in the midst of a stellar rookie campaign, hauled in 11 receptions for 99 yards, further cementing his status as one of the league’s brightest young talents.
The Raiders are averaging just 17.8 points per game while surrendering 26 on defense. Offensively, they rank 29th, but their defense sits in a more respectable 17th position.
Raiders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Webb
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|M. Koonce
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Powers-Johnson
|Offensive Guard
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|D. Laube
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Illness
|J. Laulu
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Foreman
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Fox
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Johanning
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Mayer
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Young
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Wilkins
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Crosby
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Meredith
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|M. Epps
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|D. Adams
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
|K. Mauga
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Calf
|M. Webb
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|Z. White
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|L. Masterson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Turner
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|G. Van Roten
|Offensive Guard
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Bennett
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|G. Minshew
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|S. McCormick
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|O. Oghoufo
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|B. Brown
|Center
|Questionable
|Concussion