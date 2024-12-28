New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Saints versus Raiders 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Las Vegas Raiders secured their third win of the season in Week 17 and are aiming to build on that momentum as they travel to face the New Orleans Saints, who are reeling from a humbling 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

This matchup had the makings of a headline-grabbing showdown. Derek Carr, who spent nine years as the face of the Raiders' franchise, is now leading the charge for the Saints. This weekend could have marked his first opportunity to go toe-to-toe with his former team.

However, fate seems to have other plans. Carr sustained fractures in his non-throwing hand back in Week 14, and his status for this weekend is uncertain. While many speculate his season might already be over, reports suggest there’s a slim chance he could take the field against his former squad. If he does, it would undoubtedly add another layer of intrigue to an already compelling narrative.

Even without Carr in the lineup, this game carries significant implications for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders currently hold the sixth overall pick, while the Saints are positioned at 10th. A loss for either side could potentially boost their draft standing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 816 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

The Saints appear ready to turn the page on what has been a grueling season. Their most recent outing against the Packers was a disaster, marred by a litany of injuries, including setbacks for Derek Carr and star running back Alvin Kamara. The offense failed to find any rhythm, culminating in a shutout loss.

Backup quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled, completing just 15 of 30 passes for 150 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. For those hoping he could be the long-term answer at quarterback, it’s clear he has a steep hill to climb. The Saints are putting up 20.6 points per game while allowing 23.1 on defense. Their offense is ranked 22nd in the league, with the defense sitting at 16th.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Lattimore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Johnson Tight End Questionable Foot T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee N. Shepherd Defensive Tackle Questionable Eye P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Out Undisclosed A. Kamara Running Back Questionable Groin B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle D. Jackson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle P. Turner Defensive End Questionable Ankle R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Saldiveri Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Out Knee T. Hill Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Out Elbow C. Olave Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion D. Carr Quarterback Questionable Hand

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Meanwhile, the Raiders let slip their chance at the first overall draft pick by pulling off a win in their most recent game. In a gritty battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas emerged victorious with a 19-14 scoreline. It wasn't the cleanest performance, but a six-point surge in the fourth quarter sealed the deal.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the way, completing 24 of 38 passes for 257 yards. Tight end Brock Bowers, in the midst of a stellar rookie campaign, hauled in 11 receptions for 99 yards, further cementing his status as one of the league’s brightest young talents.

The Raiders are averaging just 17.8 points per game while surrendering 26 on defense. Offensively, they rank 29th, but their defense sits in a more respectable 17th position.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Powers-Johnson Offensive Guard Questionable Quadriceps D. Laube Running Back Questionable Illness J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mayer Tight End Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Crosby Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Meredith Guard Questionable Ankle M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Adams Wide Receiver Questionable Hip K. Mauga Linebacker Questionable Calf M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. White Running Back Injured Reserve Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Turner Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee G. Van Roten Offensive Guard Questionable Knee J. Bennett Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder G. Minshew Quarterback Injured Reserve Collarbone S. McCormick Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring B. Brown Center Questionable Concussion

