New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The NFC South rivalry between the Atlanta Falcons (6-3) and New Orleans Saints (2-7) takes on a new chapter in Week 10, marking their second showdown of the season.
Though it's not yet the season's end, Kirk Cousins is proving to be just the spark Atlanta needed to elevate their game. The quarterback delivered another standout performance, securing the Falcons' fifth victory in their last six outings. With this momentum, Atlanta now commands a comfortable lead in the NFC South, which they'll look to stretch even further.
For the Saints, it's been a season of steep decline. After a 2-0 start, New Orleans has suffered seven consecutive losses, a slide that recently led to the dismissal of their head coach. In a move signaling a rebuild, the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore, indicating they’re likely shifting focus from playoff contention.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game, plus plenty more.
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time
The Saints will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date
|Sunday, November 10
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 801 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players
New Orleans Saints team news
The Saints endured a heartbreaker last weekend, falling to the Panthers by one point, a loss that led to head coach Dennis Allen's departure. The game saw the return of quarterback Derek Carr, who had been sidelined with an oblique injury. Carr completed 18 of 31 attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown, yet despite outgaining Carolina by 181 yards, New Orleans couldn’t get the win.
Carr has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,225 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. His top receiving threat, Chris Olave (32 receptions, 400 yards, one touchdown), exited last week’s game with a concussion, while Rashid Shaheed (20 catches, 349 yards, three touchdowns) remains sidelined. This leaves Alvin Kamara (1,027 all-purpose yards, seven touchdowns) as the Saints’ primary option on offense, both on the ground and in the air.
Saints injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|S. Lemieux
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Sewell
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|M. Lattimore
|Cornerback
|Out
|Hamstring
|R. Ramczyk
|Tackle
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|T. Hudson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Miller
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Herron
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|P. Adebo
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Leg
|R. Shaheed
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|T. Kpassagnon
|Defensive End
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|B. Means
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|K. McKinstry
|Cornerback
|Out
|Hamstring
|R. Wright
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Rader
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Connelly
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Patrick
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Ankle
|C. Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Shoulder
|W. Harris
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|E. McCoy
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|C. Olave
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Concussion
|J. Gray
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Back
|R. Payton
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Back
|J. Williams
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Groin
|A. Peat
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle
Atlanta Falcons team news
Last week, the Falcons overcame the Cowboys by six points, with Kirk Cousins completing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The Michigan State alum even strung together 13 consecutive completions, compensating for Atlanta's struggling ground game (3.3 yards per carry).
Currently, the Falcons have taken five of their last six games, reinforcing their lead in the NFC South. Cousins has been pivotal to Atlanta’s aerial offense, throwing for 2,328 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, with a nearly 70% completion rate and an average of 7.9 yards per attempt. His main targets include Darnell Mooney (41 catches for 588 yards, five touchdowns), Drake London (50 catches for 552 yards, six touchdowns), and Kyle Pitts (30 catches for 430 yards, three touchdowns). Atlanta's run game is led by Bijan Robinson (135 carries for 632 yards, four touchdowns) and Tyler Allgeier (74 carries for 370 yards, two touchdowns).
Falcons injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|E. Greenidge
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Hellams
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|R. Burns
|Running Back
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Undisclosed
|B. Trice
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|H. Hand
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|F. Darby
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Orhorhoro
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Harris
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Triceps
|T. Vaval
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Tarpley
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Coll
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Smith
|Fullback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Swoboda
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Dalman
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. London
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
|M. Abernathy
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Carter
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|J. Bertrand
|Linebacker
|Out
|Concussion