New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Saints versus Falcons 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The NFC South rivalry between the Atlanta Falcons (6-3) and New Orleans Saints (2-7) takes on a new chapter in Week 10, marking their second showdown of the season.

Though it's not yet the season's end, Kirk Cousins is proving to be just the spark Atlanta needed to elevate their game. The quarterback delivered another standout performance, securing the Falcons' fifth victory in their last six outings. With this momentum, Atlanta now commands a comfortable lead in the NFC South, which they'll look to stretch even further.

For the Saints, it's been a season of steep decline. After a 2-0 start, New Orleans has suffered seven consecutive losses, a slide that recently led to the dismissal of their head coach. In a move signaling a rebuild, the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore, indicating they’re likely shifting focus from playoff contention.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 801 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

The Saints endured a heartbreaker last weekend, falling to the Panthers by one point, a loss that led to head coach Dennis Allen's departure. The game saw the return of quarterback Derek Carr, who had been sidelined with an oblique injury. Carr completed 18 of 31 attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown, yet despite outgaining Carolina by 181 yards, New Orleans couldn’t get the win.

Carr has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,225 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. His top receiving threat, Chris Olave (32 receptions, 400 yards, one touchdown), exited last week’s game with a concussion, while Rashid Shaheed (20 catches, 349 yards, three touchdowns) remains sidelined. This leaves Alvin Kamara (1,027 all-purpose yards, seven touchdowns) as the Saints’ primary option on offense, both on the ground and in the air.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Knee N. Sewell Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL M. Lattimore Cornerback Out Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle K. McKinstry Cornerback Out Hamstring R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Out Ankle C. Wilson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin C. Olave Wide Receiver Out Concussion J. Gray Defensive Back Questionable Back R. Payton Cornerback Questionable Back J. Williams Running Back Questionable Groin A. Peat Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle

Atlanta Falcons team news

Last week, the Falcons overcame the Cowboys by six points, with Kirk Cousins completing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The Michigan State alum even strung together 13 consecutive completions, compensating for Atlanta's struggling ground game (3.3 yards per carry).

Currently, the Falcons have taken five of their last six games, reinforcing their lead in the NFC South. Cousins has been pivotal to Atlanta’s aerial offense, throwing for 2,328 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, with a nearly 70% completion rate and an average of 7.9 yards per attempt. His main targets include Darnell Mooney (41 catches for 588 yards, five touchdowns), Drake London (50 catches for 552 yards, six touchdowns), and Kyle Pitts (30 catches for 430 yards, three touchdowns). Atlanta's run game is led by Bijan Robinson (135 carries for 632 yards, four touchdowns) and Tyler Allgeier (74 carries for 370 yards, two touchdowns).

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Orhorhoro Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. London Wide Receiver Questionable Hip M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee L. Carter Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion J. Bertrand Linebacker Out Concussion

