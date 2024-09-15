How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Detroit Tigers to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT.

Kansas City is ninth in the league with an average of 4.74 runs each game, while Detroit is 18th with an average of 4.25 runs per game.

The Royals' bats have additionally been more steady; their team batting average of .253 is seventh best, while the Tigers' is only .235, which is 24th best.

The Royals' .309 on-base percentage is in the middle of the pack (16th), but it's still much higher than Detroit's .299 (28th), which shows that Kansas City is more effective at getting players on base and setting up runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSKC, BSDET

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers will meet in a thrilling MLB game on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. has shown his power and reliability at the plate with 30 home runs, and a .332 batting average, with 99 RBIs.

Salvador Perez supports him with 27 home runs, a .279 hitting average, and 102 RBIs.

Seth Lugo, a dependable starter with a 2.94 ERA, has 16 wins and 8 losses.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Vinnie Pasquantino INF Right thumb injury Out, 10-Day IL Michael Lorenzen RHP Left hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Colt Keith is having a good season, hitting .259 with 124 hits and 12 home runs, making regular contributions to the offense.

Riley Greene has been competing well too, with 121 hits along with 66 RBIs, bringing power to the lineup.

Tyler Holton is great on the mound, with a 2.21 earned run average, 6 wins, and just 1 loss.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Reese Olson RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL Sawyer Gipson-Long RHP Groin injury Out, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 16, 2024 Seth Lugo Mize Casey

Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

The Detroit Tigers have lost four of their last five games against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals' offense has been especially strong. They've scored a minimum of seven runs during all three of their wins, including the 9-2 and 7-1 wins in early August of 2024. During that time, the Tigers only managed one win, a close 6–5 win that shows they can keep games close but have trouble stopping Kansas City's offense. The Royals have a big advantage going into this game because they have been doing well lately and can score runs quickly against Detroit. If Detroit doesn't want another high-scoring competition in Kansas City's favor, its pitchers will have to get tighter.

Date Results Aug 04, 2024 Royals 3-2 Tigers Aug 04, 2024 Tigers 6-5 Royals Aug 03, 2024 Royals 9-2 Tigers Aug 02, 2024 Royals 7-1 Tigers May 22, 2024 Royals 8-3 Tigers

