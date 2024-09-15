+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals Getty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to the Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Detroit Tigers to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT.

Kansas City is ninth in the league with an average of 4.74 runs each game, while Detroit is 18th with an average of 4.25 runs per game.

The Royals' bats have additionally been more steady; their team batting average of .253 is seventh best, while the Tigers' is only .235, which is 24th best.

The Royals' .309 on-base percentage is in the middle of the pack (16th), but it's still much higher than Detroit's .299 (28th), which shows that Kansas City is more effective at getting players on base and setting up runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSKC, BSDET

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers will meet in a thrilling MLB game on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

DateSeptember 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
VenueKauffman Stadium
LocationKansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. has shown his power and reliability at the plate with 30 home runs, and a .332 batting average, with 99 RBIs.

Salvador Perez supports him with 27 home runs, a .279 hitting average, and 102 RBIs.

Seth Lugo, a dependable starter with a 2.94 ERA, has 16 wins and 8 losses.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Vinnie PasquantinoINFRight thumb injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Michael LorenzenRHPLeft hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Colt Keith is having a good season, hitting .259 with 124 hits and 12 home runs, making regular contributions to the offense.

Riley Greene has been competing well too, with 121 hits along with 66 RBIs, bringing power to the lineup.

Tyler Holton is great on the mound, with a 2.21 earned run average, 6 wins, and just 1 loss.

Detroit Tigers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Reese OlsonRHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Sawyer Gipson-LongRHPGroin injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 16, 2024Seth LugoMize Casey

Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

The Detroit Tigers have lost four of their last five games against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals' offense has been especially strong. They've scored a minimum of seven runs during all three of their wins, including the 9-2 and 7-1 wins in early August of 2024. During that time, the Tigers only managed one win, a close 6–5 win that shows they can keep games close but have trouble stopping Kansas City's offense. The Royals have a big advantage going into this game because they have been doing well lately and can score runs quickly against Detroit. If Detroit doesn't want another high-scoring competition in Kansas City's favor, its pitchers will have to get tighter.

DateResults
Aug 04, 2024Royals 3-2 Tigers
Aug 04, 2024Tigers 6-5 Royals
Aug 03, 2024Royals 9-2 Tigers
Aug 02, 2024Royals 7-1 Tigers
May 22, 2024Royals 8-3 Tigers

