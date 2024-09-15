The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Detroit Tigers to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT.
Kansas City is ninth in the league with an average of 4.74 runs each game, while Detroit is 18th with an average of 4.25 runs per game.
The Royals' bats have additionally been more steady; their team batting average of .253 is seventh best, while the Tigers' is only .235, which is 24th best.
The Royals' .309 on-base percentage is in the middle of the pack (16th), but it's still much higher than Detroit's .299 (28th), which shows that Kansas City is more effective at getting players on base and setting up runs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSKC, BSDET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers will meet in a thrilling MLB game on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Date
|September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers team news
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. has shown his power and reliability at the plate with 30 home runs, and a .332 batting average, with 99 RBIs.
Salvador Perez supports him with 27 home runs, a .279 hitting average, and 102 RBIs.
Seth Lugo, a dependable starter with a 2.94 ERA, has 16 wins and 8 losses.
Kansas City Royals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|INF
|Right thumb injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Michael Lorenzen
|RHP
|Left hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Detroit Tigers team news
Colt Keith is having a good season, hitting .259 with 124 hits and 12 home runs, making regular contributions to the offense.
Riley Greene has been competing well too, with 121 hits along with 66 RBIs, bringing power to the lineup.
Tyler Holton is great on the mound, with a 2.21 earned run average, 6 wins, and just 1 loss.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|RHP
|Groin injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 16, 2024
|Seth Lugo
|Mize Casey
Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
The Detroit Tigers have lost four of their last five games against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals' offense has been especially strong. They've scored a minimum of seven runs during all three of their wins, including the 9-2 and 7-1 wins in early August of 2024. During that time, the Tigers only managed one win, a close 6–5 win that shows they can keep games close but have trouble stopping Kansas City's offense. The Royals have a big advantage going into this game because they have been doing well lately and can score runs quickly against Detroit. If Detroit doesn't want another high-scoring competition in Kansas City's favor, its pitchers will have to get tighter.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 04, 2024
|Royals 3-2 Tigers
|Aug 04, 2024
|Tigers 6-5 Royals
|Aug 03, 2024
|Royals 9-2 Tigers
|Aug 02, 2024
|Royals 7-1 Tigers
|May 22, 2024
|Royals 8-3 Tigers