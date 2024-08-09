How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals are ready to take on the St. Louis Cardinals to open a thrilling MLB series on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Cardinals are ranked 23rd in the league with 4.15 runs scored per game, multiple runs less than the 10th-ranked Royals (4.78).

The Royals have a .253 batting average, which ranks them eighth in the league. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have a .246, which ranks them thirteenth.

The Royals have a slightly better on-base percentage (.311) than the Cardinals (.309), which ranks 17th and 19th respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSKC, BSMW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals in an epic MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. has been having a great season with twenty-two home runs, a great batting average of .348, and 84 RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has a strong role in the team's lineup, bringing depth and consistency with his .270 batting average, eighty-four RBIs, and 112 hits.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status John Schreiber RHP Knee injury Out, 15-Day IL Josh Taylor LHP Bicep injury Out, 60-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Nolan Gorman has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs however his .201 batting average shows that he has trouble being consistent.

Masyn Winn offends a more balanced look. He has a .282 batting average, a .330 on-base percentage, and a .419 slugging percentage.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Siani OF Oblique injury Out, 10-Day IL Lance Lynn RHP Knee injury Out, 15-Day IL

Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Michael Lorenzen Miles Mikolas

Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

From their last five meetings, the Kansas City Royals have beaten the St. Louis Cardinals three times. The Royals have always been able to serve good offensive numbers. In their last three wins over the Cardinals, they scored a minimum of six runs in each game, including an 8–5 and a 6-4 win in July 2024. The Cardinals did get a close 5–4 victory in August 2023 and a 2-1 win in May 2023, which shows that as long as their pitching is good, they can stop the Royals' offense. But the Royals have been winning lately and can usually score more runs than the Cardinals, so they might keep up their winning streak in this game, especially if their offense stays strong.

Date Results Jul 11, 2024 Royals 8-5 Cardinals Jul 10, 2024 Royals 6-4 Cardinals Aug 13, 2023 Cardinals 5-4 Royals Aug 12, 2023 Royals 12-8 Cardinals May 31, 2023 Cardinals 2-1 Royals

More MLB news and coverage