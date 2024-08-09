The Kansas City Royals are ready to take on the St. Louis Cardinals to open a thrilling MLB series on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
The Cardinals are ranked 23rd in the league with 4.15 runs scored per game, multiple runs less than the 10th-ranked Royals (4.78).
The Royals have a .253 batting average, which ranks them eighth in the league. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have a .246, which ranks them thirteenth.
The Royals have a slightly better on-base percentage (.311) than the Cardinals (.309), which ranks 17th and 19th respectively.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSKC, BSMW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals in an epic MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals team news
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. has been having a great season with twenty-two home runs, a great batting average of .348, and 84 RBIs.
Vinnie Pasquantino has a strong role in the team's lineup, bringing depth and consistency with his .270 batting average, eighty-four RBIs, and 112 hits.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|
Player
|
Position
|
Injury
|
Injury Status
|John Schreiber
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Josh Taylor
|LHP
|Bicep injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Nolan Gorman has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs however his .201 batting average shows that he has trouble being consistent.
Masyn Winn offends a more balanced look. He has a .282 batting average, a .330 on-base percentage, and a .419 slugging percentage.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Siani
|OF
|Oblique injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Lance Lynn
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Michael Lorenzen
|Miles Mikolas
Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
From their last five meetings, the Kansas City Royals have beaten the St. Louis Cardinals three times. The Royals have always been able to serve good offensive numbers. In their last three wins over the Cardinals, they scored a minimum of six runs in each game, including an 8–5 and a 6-4 win in July 2024. The Cardinals did get a close 5–4 victory in August 2023 and a 2-1 win in May 2023, which shows that as long as their pitching is good, they can stop the Royals' offense. But the Royals have been winning lately and can usually score more runs than the Cardinals, so they might keep up their winning streak in this game, especially if their offense stays strong.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 11, 2024
|Royals 8-5 Cardinals
|Jul 10, 2024
|Royals 6-4 Cardinals
|Aug 13, 2023
|Cardinals 5-4 Royals
|Aug 12, 2023
|Royals 12-8 Cardinals
|May 31, 2023
|Cardinals 2-1 Royals