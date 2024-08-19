How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals will host the Los Angeles Angels to start an electrifying three-game series on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Kansas City Royals are 69–55 on the road and 38–25 at home. With a .420 slugging percentage, they are the fifth-best team in the American League.

The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, have had a tough season. They are 53-71 overall and 26-31 on the road. In games in which they didn't let the other team hit a home run, they are 25-9.

Monday's game will be the fifth time these two teams are meeting this season. The Royals are currently 3-1 up in the season series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSKC, BSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels will meet in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date August 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .350 batting average, which is the best on the Royals. He has hit 25 home runs, forty walks, 35 doubles, and 11 triples. He has also driven in 91 runs.

Michael Massey has hit .333 in his last 10 games, going 13 for 39 along with a home run as well as five RBIs.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Hunter Harvey RHP Back tightness Out, 15-Day IL John Schreiber RHP Knee injury Out, 15-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Zachary Neto has hit .261 for the Angels and has hit 17 home runs, 27 doubles, and 1 triple.

Jo Adell is 9 for 36 in the last 10 games, with a double along with two home runs.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Anthony Rendon 3B Elbow injury Day-to-Day Mike Trout OF Meniscus issue Out, 15-Day IL

Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 19, 2024 Seth Lugo Carson Fulmer

Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

Based on their last five visits to each other, Monday's game could be very close. In the last five games, the Royals won three of them. On May 10, 2024, they won easily 10–4, and on May 11, 2024, they won close 2-1. The Angels, on the other hand, fought well and won 9–3, and they also won another game, 5-2, on June 18, 2023. Based on these outcomes, the Royals have proven they can beat the Angels in games with a lot of runs, whereas the Angels have shown they can come back and win big games. Both teams have had times when they were very good, so the game may come down to which team can use their recent skills and make important changes.

Date Results May 13, 2024 Royals 4-2 Angels May 12, 2024 Angels 9-3 Royals May 11, 2024 Royals 2-1 Angels May 10, 2024 Royals 10-4 Angels Jun 18, 2023 Angels 5-2 Royals

