The Kansas City Royals will host the Los Angeles Angels to start an electrifying three-game series on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
The Kansas City Royals are 69–55 on the road and 38–25 at home. With a .420 slugging percentage, they are the fifth-best team in the American League.
The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, have had a tough season. They are 53-71 overall and 26-31 on the road. In games in which they didn't let the other team hit a home run, they are 25-9.
Monday's game will be the fifth time these two teams are meeting this season. The Royals are currently 3-1 up in the season series.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSKC, BSW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels will meet in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Date
|August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels team news
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. has a .350 batting average, which is the best on the Royals. He has hit 25 home runs, forty walks, 35 doubles, and 11 triples. He has also driven in 91 runs.
Michael Massey has hit .333 in his last 10 games, going 13 for 39 along with a home run as well as five RBIs.
Kansas City Royals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Hunter Harvey
|RHP
|Back tightness
|Out, 15-Day IL
|John Schreiber
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels team news
Zachary Neto has hit .261 for the Angels and has hit 17 home runs, 27 doubles, and 1 triple.
Jo Adell is 9 for 36 in the last 10 games, with a double along with two home runs.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|Elbow injury
|Day-to-Day
|Mike Trout
|OF
|Meniscus issue
|Out, 15-Day IL
Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 19, 2024
|Seth Lugo
|Carson Fulmer
Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
Based on their last five visits to each other, Monday's game could be very close. In the last five games, the Royals won three of them. On May 10, 2024, they won easily 10–4, and on May 11, 2024, they won close 2-1. The Angels, on the other hand, fought well and won 9–3, and they also won another game, 5-2, on June 18, 2023. Based on these outcomes, the Royals have proven they can beat the Angels in games with a lot of runs, whereas the Angels have shown they can come back and win big games. Both teams have had times when they were very good, so the game may come down to which team can use their recent skills and make important changes.
|Date
|Results
|May 13, 2024
|Royals 4-2 Angels
|May 12, 2024
|Angels 9-3 Royals
|May 11, 2024
|Royals 2-1 Angels
|May 10, 2024
|Royals 10-4 Angels
|Jun 18, 2023
|Angels 5-2 Royals