The Colorado Rockies are scheduled to clash with the San Diego Padres to open a thrilling MLB series on August 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT.
The Colorado Rockies are currently at the 5th spot of the National League West with a total record of 44-78 including a 27-32 record at home. With an average of 4.27 runs per game, their offense is ranked 19th in the league. Their batting average of .244 is ranked 14th.
While the San Diego Padres are fighting for a playoff spot in the NL West, they have a strong 69-53 record at home and a strong 36-24 record on the road. The Padres' offense is stronger; they are 10th in the league in runs scored per game (4.77), and they have the best hitting average in the league (.265).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: COLR, SDPA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Colorado Rockies will face the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB clash on August 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Coors Field
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres team news
Colorado Rockies team news
This season, Brenton Doyle has hit 20 home runs, averaged .266, and driven in 60 runs.
Brendan Rodgers has been a steady hitter, contributing to his team's offense with a .280 batting average, and a .326 on-base percentage, including a .416 slugging percentage.
Colorado Rockies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Peter Lambert
|RP
|Undisclosed injury
|Day-to-Day
|Kyle Freeland
|SP
|Left index finger injury
|Day-to-Day
San Diego Padres team news
Jurickson Profar performed well offensively, scoring 19 home runs with a .295 average while driving in 72 runs.
This season, Michael King has 10 wins and 6 losses with a 3.19 ERA.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|Stress reaction in the quad
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Stephen Kolek
|RHP
|Forearm injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 16, 2024
|Cal Quantrill
|Matt Waldron
Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres head-to-head record
There have been five head-to-head games between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres. The Rockies have won three and the Padres have won two. In May, the Rockies had a good season. They won two straight games due to great pitching, involving an 8-0 shutout. During their latest series in August, however, the Padres took charge and won two of the three games, which involved a convincing 10–2 win. As of late, it looks like the Padres have found their groove against the Rockies, particularly on offense. This could give them an edge in the next game. But the Rockies have shown they can beat the San Diego Padres when their pitchers are on point, so the game could still be close.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 05, 2024
|Padres 10-2 Rockies
|Aug 04, 2024
|Padres 3-2 Rockies
|Aug 03, 2024
|Rockies 5-2 Padres
|May 16, 2024
|Rockies 8-0 Padres
|May 15, 2024
|Rockies 6-3 Padres