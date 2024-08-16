This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego PadresGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Colorado Rockies are scheduled to clash with the San Diego Padres to open a thrilling MLB series on August 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT.

The Colorado Rockies are currently at the 5th spot of the National League West with a total record of 44-78 including a 27-32 record at home. With an average of 4.27 runs per game, their offense is ranked 19th in the league. Their batting average of .244 is ranked 14th.

While the San Diego Padres are fighting for a playoff spot in the NL West, they have a strong 69-53 record at home and a strong 36-24 record on the road. The Padres' offense is stronger; they are 10th in the league in runs scored per game (4.77), and they have the best hitting average in the league (.265).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: COLR, SDPA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies will face the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB clash on August 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

DateAugust 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
VenueCoors Field
LocationDenver, Colorado

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres team news

Colorado Rockies team news

This season, Brenton Doyle has hit 20 home runs, averaged .266, and driven in 60 runs.

Brendan Rodgers has been a steady hitter, contributing to his team's offense with a .280 batting average, and a .326 on-base percentage, including a .416 slugging percentage.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Peter LambertRPUndisclosed injuryDay-to-Day
Kyle FreelandSPLeft index finger injuryDay-to-Day

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar performed well offensively, scoring 19 home runs with a .295 average while driving in 72 runs.

This season, Michael King has 10 wins and 6 losses with a 3.19 ERA.

San Diego Padres injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Fernando TatisOFStress reaction in the quadOut, 10-Day IL
Stephen KolekRHPForearm injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 16, 2024Cal QuantrillMatt Waldron

Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

There have been five head-to-head games between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres. The Rockies have won three and the Padres have won two. In May, the Rockies had a good season. They won two straight games due to great pitching, involving an 8-0 shutout. During their latest series in August, however, the Padres took charge and won two of the three games, which involved a convincing 10–2 win. As of late, it looks like the Padres have found their groove against the Rockies, particularly on offense. This could give them an edge in the next game. But the Rockies have shown they can beat the San Diego Padres when their pitchers are on point, so the game could still be close.

DateResults
Aug 05, 2024Padres 10-2 Rockies
Aug 04, 2024Padres 3-2 Rockies
Aug 03, 2024Rockies 5-2 Padres
May 16, 2024Rockies 8-0 Padres
May 15, 2024Rockies 6-3 Padres

