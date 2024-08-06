How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Met, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Colorado Rockies are ready to host the New York Mets to start a high-voltage three-game series on August 06, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT.

Overall, the Colorado Rockies are 41-72, with a 24-29 mark at home. They are eighth out of the National League with 127 home runs.

As a whole, the New York Mets are 59-53, with a 29-24 record on the road. As a team, they hit .321, which is sixth-best in the National League.

Tuesday's game will mark the teams' fourth meeting of this season.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: COLR, SNY

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Colorado Rockies will meet the New York Mets in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 06, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

Date August 06, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT Venue Coors Field Location Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets team news

Colorado Rockies team news

Brenton Doyle has hit 19 home runs, 18 doubles, and three triples for the Rockies. He has also driven in 55 runs.

Jake Stallings has hit 11 of 32 balls in the last 10 games, including three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Germán Márquez RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL Daniel Bard RHP Left knee injury Out, 60-Day IL

New York Mets team news

J.D. Martinez has hit .262 and has 17 doubles, one triple, along with 12 home runs, which is the most on the Mets.

Jeff McNeil has hit a home run and driven in five runs in the last ten games (12 for 35).

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Sean Reid-Foley RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL Reed Garrett RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 06, 2024 Kyle Freeland Luis Severino

Colorado Rockies and New York Mets head-to-head record

Based on their five previous meetings, the Rockies and the Mets' upcoming game is likely to be very close and have a lot of runs. The Rockies prevailed in three of these games, with scores of 8–5, 11–10, and 10–7, showing that they can hit the Mets harder. But the Mets also demonstrated how good they are by winning two games, one by a score of 7-3 and the other by a score of 7-6. Both teams have been very good at hitting, which means that there could be a lot of action at the mound.

Date Results Jul 14, 2024 Rockies 8-5 Mets Jul 14, 2024 Mets 7-3 Rockies Jul 13, 2024 Mets 7-6 Rockies May 29, 2023 Rockies 11-10 Mets May 28, 2023 Rockies 10-7 Mets

