The Colorado Rockies are ready to host the New York Mets to start a high-voltage three-game series on August 06, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT.
Overall, the Colorado Rockies are 41-72, with a 24-29 mark at home. They are eighth out of the National League with 127 home runs.
As a whole, the New York Mets are 59-53, with a 29-24 record on the road. As a team, they hit .321, which is sixth-best in the National League.
Tuesday's game will mark the teams' fourth meeting of this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: COLR, SNY
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Colorado Rockies will meet the New York Mets in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 06, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|August 06, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Coors Field
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets team news
Colorado Rockies team news
Brenton Doyle has hit 19 home runs, 18 doubles, and three triples for the Rockies. He has also driven in 55 runs.
Jake Stallings has hit 11 of 32 balls in the last 10 games, including three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs.
Colorado Rockies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Germán Márquez
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Daniel Bard
|RHP
|Left knee injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
New York Mets team news
J.D. Martinez has hit .262 and has 17 doubles, one triple, along with 12 home runs, which is the most on the Mets.
Jeff McNeil has hit a home run and driven in five runs in the last ten games (12 for 35).
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Sean Reid-Foley
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Reed Garrett
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Colorado Rockies and New York Mets projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 06, 2024
|Kyle Freeland
|Luis Severino
Colorado Rockies and New York Mets head-to-head record
Based on their five previous meetings, the Rockies and the Mets' upcoming game is likely to be very close and have a lot of runs. The Rockies prevailed in three of these games, with scores of 8–5, 11–10, and 10–7, showing that they can hit the Mets harder. But the Mets also demonstrated how good they are by winning two games, one by a score of 7-3 and the other by a score of 7-6. Both teams have been very good at hitting, which means that there could be a lot of action at the mound.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 14, 2024
|Rockies 8-5 Mets
|Jul 14, 2024
|Mets 7-3 Rockies
|Jul 13, 2024
|Mets 7-6 Rockies
|May 29, 2023
|Rockies 11-10 Mets
|May 28, 2023
|Rockies 10-7 Mets