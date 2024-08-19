The Boston Red Sox will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a high-voltage MLB action on August 26, 2024, at 2:05 pm ET/11:05 am PT.
The Red Sox have been a powerhouse offensively. They are third within the AL East with a 67–62 record and rank fifth within MLB with 4.93 runs for each game. Their team's batting average of .260 is also the third-best in the league.
The Blue Jays, who are having a much worse time at the plate and are currently fifth within the AL East with a record of 63–68, have seen much better results. At 4.22 runs per game, they are ranked 20th, and at .240, they are ranked 18th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NESN, SNET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 2:05 pm ET/11:05 am PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|August 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:05 pm ET/11:05 am PT
|Venue
|Fenway Park
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays team news
Boston Red Sox team news
Jarren Duran has been a steady performer at the plate, with a .290 hitting average, and 155 hits, including 17 home runs.
Rafael Devers leads with a .293 average with 130 hits and 80 RBIs.
Tanner Houck has done a good job on the mound, with a 3.23 earned run average, but his 8-9 record shows some run support issues.
Boston Red Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Justin Slaten
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Cam Booser
|LHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays team news
The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. averaged .320 with 159 hits, 27 home runs, along with 85 RBIs, showing off his great scoring skills.
José Berríos has proven dependable, with a 3.79 earned run average and a 12–9 record, keeping the Blue Jays' lineup stable.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Jordan Romano
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 60-Day IL
Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 26, 2024
|Kutter Crawford
|Yariel Rodriguez
Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
Boston Red Sox have crushed the Toronto Blue Jays in their last five meetings, winning four of those five games. The Red Sox have regularly scored more runs than the Blue Jays. In fact, they've won two of their games by a minimum of four runs. The Red Sox possess the upper hand because their offense is consistent and they can win close games, such as the 4-3 and 7-6 wins they had. The Blue Jays did win one game, 9-4. Based on these recent games, the Red Sox may be the favorite to keep up their good performance and use their powerful offense to apply pressure upon the Blue Jays' pitching staff.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 26, 2024
|Blue Jays 9-4 Red Sox
|Jun 25, 2024
|Red Sox 7-6 Blue Jays
|Jun 20, 2024
|Red Sox 7-3 Blue Jays
|Jun 19, 2024
|Red Sox 4-3 Blue Jays
|Jun 18, 2024
|Red Sox 7-3 Blue Jays