Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Red Sox will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a high-voltage MLB action on August 26, 2024, at 2:05 pm ET/11:05 am PT.

The Red Sox have been a powerhouse offensively. They are third within the AL East with a 67–62 record and rank fifth within MLB with 4.93 runs for each game. Their team's batting average of .260 is also the third-best in the league.

The Blue Jays, who are having a much worse time at the plate and are currently fifth within the AL East with a record of 63–68, have seen much better results. At 4.22 runs per game, they are ranked 20th, and at .240, they are ranked 18th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NESN, SNET

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 2:05 pm ET/11:05 am PT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date August 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 2:05 pm ET/11:05 am PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Boston Red Sox team news

Jarren Duran has been a steady performer at the plate, with a .290 hitting average, and 155 hits, including 17 home runs.

Rafael Devers leads with a .293 average with 130 hits and 80 RBIs.

Tanner Houck has done a good job on the mound, with a 3.23 earned run average, but his 8-9 record shows some run support issues.

Boston Red Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Justin Slaten RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL Cam Booser LHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays team news

The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. averaged .320 with 159 hits, 27 home runs, along with 85 RBIs, showing off his great scoring skills.

José Berríos has proven dependable, with a 3.79 earned run average and a 12–9 record, keeping the Blue Jays' lineup stable.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alek Manoah SP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL Jordan Romano RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 60-Day IL

Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 26, 2024 Kutter Crawford Yariel Rodriguez

Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

Boston Red Sox have crushed the Toronto Blue Jays in their last five meetings, winning four of those five games. The Red Sox have regularly scored more runs than the Blue Jays. In fact, they've won two of their games by a minimum of four runs. The Red Sox possess the upper hand because their offense is consistent and they can win close games, such as the 4-3 and 7-6 wins they had. The Blue Jays did win one game, 9-4. Based on these recent games, the Red Sox may be the favorite to keep up their good performance and use their powerful offense to apply pressure upon the Blue Jays' pitching staff.

Date Results Jun 26, 2024 Blue Jays 9-4 Red Sox Jun 25, 2024 Red Sox 7-6 Blue Jays Jun 20, 2024 Red Sox 7-3 Blue Jays Jun 19, 2024 Red Sox 4-3 Blue Jays Jun 18, 2024 Red Sox 7-3 Blue Jays

More MLB news and coverage