The exciting MLB clash between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals is set to take place on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
Overall, the Cincinnati Reds are 60-61, and their home record is 31-31. The Kansas City Royals, on the other hand, are 66-55, which is a better overall record, but their road record is 28-30.
While scoring 4.49 runs per game, the Reds' offense has been about average, finishing 14th in the league. Even though they can score runs, their hitting average is only .230, which ranks them 28th and shows that they have trouble at the plate.
The Royals, on the other hand, are more consistent on offense. They rank 11th with an average of 4.77 runs per game and 8th with a good batting average of .254.
How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSOH, BSKC
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB battle on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Date
|August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Great American Ball Park
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals team news
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz has hit 21 home runs and averaged .263 with 52 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds.
Spencer Steer has 75 RBIs with 18 home runs, but his .236 average shows unpredictability.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
|
Player
|
Position
|
Injury
|
Injury Status
|Austin Wynns
|C
|Teres issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Brent Suter
|LHP
|Partial tear in the left teres major muscle
|Out, 15-Day IL
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. is a powerhouse at bat, scoring 24 home runs and driving in 89 runs. His batting average is .349.
Seth Lugo continues to be consistent, with a 3.04 earned run average (ERA) and 13 wins compared to 7 losses.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Hunter Harvey
|RHP
|Back tightness issue
|Out, 15-Day IL
|John Schreiber
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 16, 2024
|Nick Martinez
|Michael Lorenzen
Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
From their last five meetings, the Cincinnati Reds have clearly beaten the Kansas City Royals, capturing four of those five games. The Reds have always found a way to win, with wins by as little as one run in three of those games, showing that they can do well when things get tough. The Royals' only win during this time was in a close game with a lot of runs scored, which shows that when their offense works well, they can beat the Reds. Based on this past, the Reds may use their present success and strength to beat the Royals in the next game. However, the Royals could pull off an upset if they can repeat their strong offensive performance.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 15, 2023
|Reds 7-4 Royals
|Jun 14, 2023
|Reds 5-4 Royals
|Jun 13, 2023
|Reds 5-4 Royals
|Jul 07, 2021
|Reds 5-2 Royals
|Jul 07, 2021
|Royals 7-6 Reds