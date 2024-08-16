This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Kansas City Royals MLB
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The exciting MLB clash between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals is set to take place on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

Overall, the Cincinnati Reds are 60-61, and their home record is 31-31. The Kansas City Royals, on the other hand, are 66-55, which is a better overall record, but their road record is 28-30.

While scoring 4.49 runs per game, the Reds' offense has been about average, finishing 14th in the league. Even though they can score runs, their hitting average is only .230, which ranks them 28th and shows that they have trouble at the plate.

The Royals, on the other hand, are more consistent on offense. They rank 11th with an average of 4.77 runs per game and 8th with a good batting average of .254.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSOH, BSKC

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB battle on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

DateAugust 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueGreat American Ball Park
LocationCincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has hit 21 home runs and averaged .263 with 52 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds.

Spencer Steer has 75 RBIs with 18 home runs, but his .236 average shows unpredictability.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Austin WynnsCTeres issueOut, 10-Day IL
Brent SuterLHPPartial tear in the left teres major muscleOut, 15-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. is a powerhouse at bat, scoring 24 home runs and driving in 89 runs. His batting average is .349.

Seth Lugo continues to be consistent, with a 3.04 earned run average (ERA) and 13 wins compared to 7 losses.

Kansas City Royals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Hunter HarveyRHPBack tightness issueOut, 15-Day IL
John SchreiberRHPKnee injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 16, 2024Nick MartinezMichael Lorenzen

Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

From their last five meetings, the Cincinnati Reds have clearly beaten the Kansas City Royals, capturing four of those five games. The Reds have always found a way to win, with wins by as little as one run in three of those games, showing that they can do well when things get tough. The Royals' only win during this time was in a close game with a lot of runs scored, which shows that when their offense works well, they can beat the Reds. Based on this past, the Reds may use their present success and strength to beat the Royals in the next game. However, the Royals could pull off an upset if they can repeat their strong offensive performance.

DateResults
Jun 15, 2023Reds 7-4 Royals
Jun 14, 2023Reds 5-4 Royals
Jun 13, 2023Reds 5-4 Royals
Jul 07, 2021Reds 5-2 Royals
Jul 07, 2021Royals 7-6 Reds

