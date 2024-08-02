Cincinnati Reds are ready to host the San Francisco Giants to start the electrifying 3-game series on August 02, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.
The Reds have a 52-56 record overall and a 27-29 record at home. They currently rank eighth within the National League in total home runs with 119, or a scoring rate of 1.1 per game.
For the season, the Giants are 54–56, and on the road, they are 21–33. With a batting average of .244, they are eighth in the NL.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will battle each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: NBCS-BA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time
The highly anticipated MLB action between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants will happen on August 02, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Great American Ball Park
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants team news
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz delivers a .262 hit for the Reds and has 18 home runs, 22 doubles, and 7 triples.
As of now, Santiago Espinal has hit .556 (15-for-27) in the last 10 games, with 4 doubles and 3 home runs.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Austin Wynns
|C
|Teres issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Luke Maile
|C
|Herniated disc issue in the back
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Francisco Giants team news
Giants' Heliot Ramos has 29 extra-base hits, which include 15 home runs, 13 doubles, and one triple.
Tyler Fitzgerald has hit .308 (12 for 39) in the last 10 games, including a double, one triple, 5 home runs, and 9 RBIs.
San Francisco Giants injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Thairo Estrada
|INF
|Wrist sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|Torn labrum issue
|Out, 60-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Harrison
Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
Based on their recent head-to-head history, the Reds and Giants could have a very close game in their next battle. The last two times these two teams engaged, the Giants won both times by scores of 6-1 additionally 5-1 in May 2024. But the Reds won both games in the series: the most recent one was on August 31, 2023, and this one was on May 11, 2024. The Giants' recent wins make it look like they could have the upper hand, but the Reds' history of coming back from losses makes them a strong opponent. Since their last few games were close, this one is going to be very close, with both teams willing to show who is the best.
|Date
|Results
|May 13, 2024
|Giants 6-5 Reds
|May 12, 2024
|Giants 5-1 Reds
|May 11, 2024
|Reds 4-2 Giants
|Aug 31, 2023
|Reds 4-1 Giants
|Aug 30, 2023
|Giants 6-1 Reds