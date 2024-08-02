This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati RedsGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Cincinnati Reds are ready to host the San Francisco Giants to start the electrifying 3-game series on August 02, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.

The Reds have a 52-56 record overall and a 27-29 record at home. They currently rank eighth within the National League in total home runs with 119, or a scoring rate of 1.1 per game.

For the season, the Giants are 54–56, and on the road, they are 21–33. With a batting average of .244, they are eighth in the NL.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: NBCS-BA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB action between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants will happen on August 02, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

DateAugust 02, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueGreat American Ball Park
LocationCincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz delivers a .262 hit for the Reds and has 18 home runs, 22 doubles, and 7 triples.

As of now, Santiago Espinal has hit .556 (15-for-27) in the last 10 games, with 4 doubles and 3 home runs.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Austin WynnsCTeres issueOut, 10-Day IL
Luke MaileCHerniated disc issue in the backOut, 10-Day IL

San Francisco Giants team news

Giants' Heliot Ramos has 29 extra-base hits, which include 15 home runs, 13 doubles, and one triple.

Tyler Fitzgerald has hit .308 (12 for 39) in the last 10 games, including a double, one triple, 5 home runs, and 9 RBIs.

San Francisco Giants injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Thairo EstradaINFWrist sprainOut, 10-Day IL
Jung Hoo LeeOFTorn labrum issueOut, 60-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 02, 2024Andrew AbbottKyle Harrison

Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Based on their recent head-to-head history, the Reds and Giants could have a very close game in their next battle. The last two times these two teams engaged, the Giants won both times by scores of 6-1 additionally 5-1 in May 2024. But the Reds won both games in the series: the most recent one was on August 31, 2023, and this one was on May 11, 2024. The Giants' recent wins make it look like they could have the upper hand, but the Reds' history of coming back from losses makes them a strong opponent. Since their last few games were close, this one is going to be very close, with both teams willing to show who is the best.

DateResults
May 13, 2024Giants 6-5 Reds
May 12, 2024Giants 5-1 Reds
May 11, 2024Reds 4-2 Giants
Aug 31, 2023Reds 4-1 Giants
Aug 30, 2023Giants 6-1 Reds

