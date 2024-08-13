The Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a highly anticipated MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Reds have a 58-61 record overall, but a 29-31 record at home. They have been strong offensively, though, scoring 4.44 runs per game on average, which is 14th in the league. Their batting average, on the other hand, isn't very good—.230, which ranks them 27th.
As for the Cardinals, they are a little ahead with an overall 60-59 record, but they are 29-32 when they perform away from home. Their offense hasn't been as strong, scoring only 4.17 runs per game (22nd), but their batting average of .247 is better, ranking 13th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSOH, BSMW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals are set to face off in an epic MLB battle on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Date
|August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Great American Ball Park
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals team news
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz has contributed 20 home runs, a .264 average, and 50 RBIs to the Reds' lineup, showing his power and potential.
Despite a .233 average, Spencer Steer has hit 16 home runs along with 69 RBIs, proving his importance as a run generator.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Austin Wynns
|C
|Teres issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Brent Suter
|LHP
|Partial tear in the left teres major muscle
|Out, 15-Day IL
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Alec Burleson has established himself as a reliable Cardinals power hitter with 20 home runs, a .277 average, and 67 RBIs.
Masyn Winn has a .279 average, and a .330 on-base percentage, including a .416 slugging, producing well at the plate and getting on base.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Siani
|OF
|Oblique injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Lance Lynn
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 13, 2024
|Hunter Greene
|Erick Fedde
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
The latest games between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds have been very competitive, with different teams coming out on top. The Cardinals showed they could win close games by beating their opponents 2-0 on June 30, 2024, and 1-0 on June 29, 2024. The Reds, on the other hand, came back strong and won 9–4, and then they did even better on June 28, 2024, with an 11–4 win. During their most recent game on Aug 13, 2024, the Reds barely beat the Cardinals 6-1 in an intense game. Since teams have been going back and forth between wins and high-scoring games lately, tonight's game could be very close, with both teams trying to use their skills to break the recent trend of back-and-forth results.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 13, 2024
|Reds 6-1 Cardinals
|Jun 30, 2024
|Cardinals 2-0 Reds
|Jun 29, 2024
|Reds 9-4 Cardinals
|Jun 29, 2024
|Cardinals 1-0 Reds
|Jun 28, 2024
|Reds 11-4 Cardinals