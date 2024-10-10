How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins (0-0-1) will hit the road for their first away game of the season, facing off against the Red Wings (0-0-0) in Detroit. The puck is set to drop at 8:00 PM.

The hosts wrapped up last season with a 41-32-9 record, totaling 91 points and finishing fifth in the Atlantic Division. They had an impressive run midseason that put them in contention for a playoff spot, but a seven-game skid near the end dashed those hopes. Although Detroit rallied to win four of their final six games, they ultimately fell just short of postseason qualification.

Meanwhile, the visitors posted a solid 3.09 goals per game average last season, but their offense faltered in the opener, leading to a scoreless shutout loss as they suffered a tough 6-0 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. Pittsburgh was trailing 3-0 by the end of the first period, down 4-0 after the second, and let in two more goals in the third to close out the lopsided game. The Penguins were outshot 41-29, logged 23 hits, and went 0-3 on the power play.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: SN 1

Local TV channel: SN-PIT, BSDET

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Detroit Red Wings team news and players to watch

Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and Alex DeBrincat powered Detroit’s top two lines with a combined 91 goals and 117 assists, while the rest of the offense made significant contributions as well. Patrick Kane and J.T. Compher chipped in with 39 goals and 56 assists, and defenseman Moritz Seider added nine goals and 32 assists from the blue line to boost the team’s scoring. Despite a potent offense, goaltending remains an area of concern, with Ville Husso expected to take on the primary role in net.

Pittsburgh Penguins team news and players to watch

For Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin led the attack with a combined 69 goals and 92 assists on the top line last season. They’ll be missing the firepower of Jake Guentzel, who notched 22 goals and 30 assists last season, and will look to Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson to continue generating chances from the back, with a combined 21 goals and 86 assists from the point. In goal, Tristan Jarry steps in as the main starter, eager to prove he can anchor the defense with consistent performances all season.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 10/02/24 Pittsburgh Penguins 1-2 Detroit Red Wings NHL 10/01/24 Detroit Red Wings 1-5 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 04/12/24 Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 Detroit Red Wings NHL 03/18/24 Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 Detroit Red Wings NHL 10/19/23 Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL

