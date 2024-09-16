+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays Getty images
Watch Rays vs Sox live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to host the Boston Red Sox to start a highly anticipated MLB clash on September 17, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Red Sox are a consistent offensive danger (ranked 9th with 4.75 runs per game), while the Rays are a struggle to score (3.83 runs per game, ranked 28th). Boston also has a big advantage in batting average (.255, fifth best) in addition to on-base percentage (.321, eighth best), which shows how well they can get on base and keep runs going.

On the other hand, the Rays are behind with a .231 hitting average (27th) along with a .305 on-base percentage (22nd), which shows that they are having trouble making strong contact and getting runners on base.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSSUN, NESN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Rays vs Sox on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox will face off against each other in an epic MLB game on September 17, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

DateSeptember 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT
VenueTropicana Field
LocationSt. Petersburg, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

This season, Brandon Lowe has hit 18 home runs with 51 RBIs for the Rays, but his .241 batting average needs improvement.

Yandy Díaz is a crucial member of the lineup due to his consistent performance which includes a .283 average, .340 on-base percentage, and .418 slugging percentage.

Zack Littell has a good 3.73 earned run average when he's on the mound, yet his 7-9 win-loss mark shows that he needs more runs to back his starts.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Richie PalaciosOFRight knee sprainOut, 10-Day IL
Colin PocheLHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Boston Red Sox team news

Tyler O'Neill has hit 30 home runs as well as driven in 59 RBIs for the Red Sox, but his .254 batting average indicates instability.

Jarren Duran's .288 average, .345 on-base percentage, and .505 slugging make him an important Boston player.

Rafael Devers' 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, and .278 batting average show his capacity to drive in runs and deliver power.

Boston Red Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
David HamiltonINFFinger injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Brennan BernardinoLHPLeft elbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 17, 2024Shane BazNick Pivetta

Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost three of their last five games to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won 8-5, 5-2, and 5-0, showing their offense and pitching. Despite recent problems, the Rays won two close games, 7-5 and 4-3, showing their capacity to compete. With their current high-scoring record and solid pitching, the Red Sox could continue their dominance in the following game. However, the Rays must use their competitiveness to disturb Boston's rhythm to win.

DateResults
May 23, 2024Red Sox 8-5 Rays
May 22, 2024Red Sox 5-2 Rays
May 21, 2024Red Sox 5-0 Rays
May 17, 2024Rays 7-5 Red Sox
May 16, 2024Rays 4-3 Red Sox

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement