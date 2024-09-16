Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to host the Boston Red Sox to start a highly anticipated MLB clash on September 17, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.

The Red Sox are a consistent offensive danger (ranked 9th with 4.75 runs per game), while the Rays are a struggle to score (3.83 runs per game, ranked 28th). Boston also has a big advantage in batting average (.255, fifth best) in addition to on-base percentage (.321, eighth best), which shows how well they can get on base and keep runs going.

On the other hand, the Rays are behind with a .231 hitting average (27th) along with a .305 on-base percentage (22nd), which shows that they are having trouble making strong contact and getting runners on base.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSSUN, NESN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox will face off against each other in an epic MLB game on September 17, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Date September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT Venue Tropicana Field Location St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

This season, Brandon Lowe has hit 18 home runs with 51 RBIs for the Rays, but his .241 batting average needs improvement.

Yandy Díaz is a crucial member of the lineup due to his consistent performance which includes a .283 average, .340 on-base percentage, and .418 slugging percentage.

Zack Littell has a good 3.73 earned run average when he's on the mound, yet his 7-9 win-loss mark shows that he needs more runs to back his starts.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Richie Palacios OF Right knee sprain Out, 10-Day IL Colin Poche LHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Boston Red Sox team news

Tyler O'Neill has hit 30 home runs as well as driven in 59 RBIs for the Red Sox, but his .254 batting average indicates instability.

Jarren Duran's .288 average, .345 on-base percentage, and .505 slugging make him an important Boston player.

Rafael Devers' 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, and .278 batting average show his capacity to drive in runs and deliver power.

Boston Red Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status David Hamilton INF Finger injury Out, 10-Day IL Brennan Bernardino LHP Left elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 17, 2024 Shane Baz Nick Pivetta

Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost three of their last five games to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won 8-5, 5-2, and 5-0, showing their offense and pitching. Despite recent problems, the Rays won two close games, 7-5 and 4-3, showing their capacity to compete. With their current high-scoring record and solid pitching, the Red Sox could continue their dominance in the following game. However, the Rays must use their competitiveness to disturb Boston's rhythm to win.

Date Results May 23, 2024 Red Sox 8-5 Rays May 22, 2024 Red Sox 5-2 Rays May 21, 2024 Red Sox 5-0 Rays May 17, 2024 Rays 7-5 Red Sox May 16, 2024 Rays 4-3 Red Sox

