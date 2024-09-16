The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to host the Boston Red Sox to start a highly anticipated MLB clash on September 17, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.
The Red Sox are a consistent offensive danger (ranked 9th with 4.75 runs per game), while the Rays are a struggle to score (3.83 runs per game, ranked 28th). Boston also has a big advantage in batting average (.255, fifth best) in addition to on-base percentage (.321, eighth best), which shows how well they can get on base and keep runs going.
On the other hand, the Rays are behind with a .231 hitting average (27th) along with a .305 on-base percentage (22nd), which shows that they are having trouble making strong contact and getting runners on base.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSSUN, NESN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox will face off against each other in an epic MLB game on September 17, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
|Date
|September 17, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT
|Venue
|Tropicana Field
|Location
|St. Petersburg, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox team news
Tampa Bay Rays team news
This season, Brandon Lowe has hit 18 home runs with 51 RBIs for the Rays, but his .241 batting average needs improvement.
Yandy Díaz is a crucial member of the lineup due to his consistent performance which includes a .283 average, .340 on-base percentage, and .418 slugging percentage.
Zack Littell has a good 3.73 earned run average when he's on the mound, yet his 7-9 win-loss mark shows that he needs more runs to back his starts.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Richie Palacios
|OF
|Right knee sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Colin Poche
|LHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Boston Red Sox team news
Tyler O'Neill has hit 30 home runs as well as driven in 59 RBIs for the Red Sox, but his .254 batting average indicates instability.
Jarren Duran's .288 average, .345 on-base percentage, and .505 slugging make him an important Boston player.
Rafael Devers' 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, and .278 batting average show his capacity to drive in runs and deliver power.
Boston Red Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|David Hamilton
|INF
|Finger injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Brennan Bernardino
|LHP
|Left elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 17, 2024
|Shane Baz
|Nick Pivetta
Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
The Tampa Bay Rays have lost three of their last five games to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won 8-5, 5-2, and 5-0, showing their offense and pitching. Despite recent problems, the Rays won two close games, 7-5 and 4-3, showing their capacity to compete. With their current high-scoring record and solid pitching, the Red Sox could continue their dominance in the following game. However, the Rays must use their competitiveness to disturb Boston's rhythm to win.
|Date
|Results
|May 23, 2024
|Red Sox 8-5 Rays
|May 22, 2024
|Red Sox 5-2 Rays
|May 21, 2024
|Red Sox 5-0 Rays
|May 17, 2024
|Rays 7-5 Red Sox
|May 16, 2024
|Rays 4-3 Red Sox