The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to clash with the Baltimore Orioles to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 09, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.
The Rays have had a hard time scoring runs. They are 27th in the league with an average of 3.96 runs per game. They also have a low batting average (.234), which ranks them 23rd, and an average on-base percentage (.312), which ranks them 15th.
On the other hand, the Orioles have been hitting a lot, scoring 5.07 runs per game, which is the third most in the league. Their .255 batting average is good enough to secure them in sixth place, and their .319 on-base percentage is good enough to place them in tenth.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSSUN, MASN2
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles are ready to meet in an epic MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT
|Venue
|Tropicana Field
|Location
|St. Petersburg, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles team news
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Jose Siri has 14 home runs but a .205 hitting percentage and 37 RBIs.
Yandy Diaz, with a .275 batting average, and a .333 on-base percentage, including a .407 slugging percentage, has been more reliable and valuable to the lineup.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Richie Palacios
|OF
|Right knee sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ryan Pepiot
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles team news
Anthony Santander has hit 32 home runs and driven in 75 runs this season despite a .246 batting average.
Gunnar Henderson has excelled with a .290 hitting average, a .376 on-base percentage, and a .562 slugging percentage, showing his offensive power.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jordan Westburg
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jorge Mateo
|INF
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Zack Littell
|Zach Eflin
Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
The Baltimore Orioles won four of the last five games they've competed in opposition to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles' offense has been strong all season. They scored five runs or more in four of these tournaments, including a 9-2 win on June 9, 2024. On the other hand, the Rays haven't been able to keep up. Their only win was a narrow 4-3 battle on June 2, 2024. This means that the Orioles will probably keep using their strong offense to place pressure on the Rays. The Rays must have to find a way to stop Baltimore's bats and score more runs if they want to win.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 11, 2024
|Orioles 5-2 Rays
|Jun 09, 2024
|Orioles 9-2 Rays
|Jun 09, 2024
|Orioles 5-0 Rays
|Jun 08, 2024
|Orioles 6-3 Rays
|Jun 02, 2024
|Rays 4-3 Orioles