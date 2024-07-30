This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bryan De La Cruz Miami Marlins MLB 2024Getty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to host the Miami Marlins to open a high-voltage MLB series on July 30, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.

The Rays are in fourth place in the AL East with a record of 54–52 overall and 29–28 at home. Their offense is fairly strong. They score 3.97 runs per game, which is 27th, and their batting average is .234 (22nd), and their on-base percentage is .311 (14th), which is also pretty good.

On the other hand, the Marlins are at the bottom of the NL East with a terrible overall record of 39-67 along with a terrible away record of 17-33. Their offense hasn't been excellent. They're only getting 3.61 runs per game, which is 29th, and their batting average is .237, which is 21st. Their on-base percentage is .290, which is also 29th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: BSFL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins are ready to meet in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 30, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

DateJuly 30, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT
VenueTropicana Field
LocationSt. Petersburg, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

The Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz has 47 RBIs and a batting average of .270, which is the best on the team. In the big leagues, Díaz is ranked 141st in home runs as well as 72nd in RBIs.

Palacios has made .236 with 39 walks, eight doubles, one triple, and five home runs.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Ryan PepiotRHPKneeOut, 15-Day IL
Richard LoveladyLHPForearmOut, 15-Day IL

Miami Marlins team news

Bell is hitting .239 and has 18 doubles, 1 triple, fourteen home runs, and thirty-four walks. His number of home runs is 64th in the big leagues, and his number of RBI is 63rd. In his last 10 games, Bell has hit .342 with a double, five home runs, seven walks, and 10 RBIs. He has hit in seven straight games.

Bryan De La Cruz has hit .245 and 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, and is the team leader in batting average. De La Cruz has hit 27 home runs and driven 54 runs, both major league records.

Miami Marlins injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Dane MyersOFLeft ankle fractureOut, 10-Day IL
Ryan WeathersLHPFinger injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 30, 2024Jeffrey SpringsEdward Cabrera

Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Tampa Bay Rays have crushed the Miami Marlins, succeeding four of those five games. In June 2024, the Rays won games by scoring 5-3 and 9-5, showing the ability of them at scoring. Their pitchers also shut out the Marlins in a 3-0 victory on August 31, 2023, then made it even better the next day with an 11-2 win. The last time the Marlins won was on July 26, 2023, in which they beat the Rays 7-1. Based on recent history, the Rays look like they have the upper hand, due to their good hitting and pitching.

DateResults
Jun 06, 2024Rays 5-3 Marlins
Jun 05, 2024Rays 9-5 Marlins
Aug 31, 2023Rays 3-0 Marlins
Aug 30, 2023Rays 11-2 Marlins
Jul 26, 2023Marlins 7-1 Rays

More MLB news and coverage

