Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston AstrosGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to take on the Houston Astros in a high-voltage MLB game on August 13, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.

The Rays have a 59-59 record overall and a slightly below-average 31-32 home record. The Astros, on the other hand, have a 63-55 record overall and a good 31-29 away record.

The Astros' hitting average of .262 is second-best in the league, while the Rays' is 25th, making the Astros' offense much more powerful.

Additionally, Houston's .322 on-base percentage is higher than Tampa Bay's .310 marking.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSSUN, SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros will meet in a thrilling MLB battle on August 13, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

DateAugust 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT
VenueTropicana Field
LocationSt. Petersburg, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

José Siri's 14 home runs along with 38 RBIs have helped the Rays' offense despite his .199 batting average.

Yandy Díaz, with a consistent .270 average and .328 on-base percentage, enhances the lineup with his contact-hitting and.396 slugging percentage.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Richie PalaciosOFRight knee sprainOut, 10-Day IL
Ryan PepiotRHPKnee injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Álvarez remains a key player for the Astros, hitting .308 with 25 home runs and 64 RBIs, proving power and consistency.

Yainer Díaz, with a .299 average along with 12 home runs, enhances Álvarez's performance and adds 66 RBIs to Houston's offense.

Houston Astros injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Justin VerlanderRHPNeck injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Luis GarciaRHPRight elbow injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 13, 2024Shane BazYusei Kikuchi

Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros head-to-head record

Based on the previous five meetings, the baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays could be very close. Three of the last five games have been won by the Rays. The most recent wins were an 8-2 rout in 2023 and consecutive victories on August 4, 2024. But the Astros additionally proved they can take charge of games, especially with a 6-1 victory on August 13, 2024. Based on recent events, the game might go either way. The Astros will try to use their strong offense to get an edge, while the Rays will likely rely on their recent wins.

DateResults
Aug 13, 2024Astros 6-1 Rays
Aug 04, 2024Rays 1-0 Astros
Aug 04, 2024Rays 6-1 Astros
Aug 03, 2024Astros 3-2 Rays
Jul 30, 2023Rays 8-2 Astros

