How to watch and listen to today's Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Arizona Diamondbacks are spending the next week in Florida, starting with a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Arizona holds a 69-53 record, marking the first time they’ve been 16 games over .500 since July 1, 2023. They are currently tied with the San Diego Padres, trailing the Dodgers by 2.5 games in the NL West, and are also neck-and-neck with San Diego for the top NL Wild Card spot.
The D-backs are riding a six-game winning streak, having just completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies at home. They’ve gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and 24-6 over their last 30.
The Rays, on the other hand, are 59-61, sitting in fourth place in the AL East and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. They were sellers at the trade deadline, trading away Randy Arozarena (OF), Isaac Paredes (INF), Zach Eflin (SP), and several relievers.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Bally Sports Sun, ARID and DBACKS.tv
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the diamond at Tropicana Field for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:50 pm ET/ 3:50 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Friday, August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:50 pm ET/ 3:50 pm PT
|Venue
|Tropicana Field
|Location
|St. Petersburg, Florida
Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Tampa Bay Rays team news & players to watch
Ryan Pepiot, a right-handed pitcher with a 6-5 record, a 3.92 ERA, and a 3.86 FIP across 87 innings, was acquired from the Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade and has performed well for Tampa Bay. However, this will be his first start since July 14th, as he has been sidelined due to a right knee infection.
Yandy Díaz is at the top of the Rays’ lineup with a team-best .270 batting average. His home run count ranks him 156th in MLB, and he sits 81st in RBIs.
Christopher Morel has been the team’s power hitter, leading with 20 home runs and 53 RBIs. Brandon Lowe has chipped in with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and 27 walks while maintaining a .249 batting average.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|S. McClanahan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|J. Waguespack
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|R. Palacios
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Knee
|V. Bruján
|Second baseman
|Day-to-day
|Shoulder
Arizona Diamondbacks team news & players to watch
Ryne Nelson, a right-handed pitcher with an 8-6 record, a 4.51 ERA, and a 3.64 FIP over 118 innings, could be making his last start for the club. According to manager Torey Lovullo, the D-backs plan to use a six-man rotation only once, after which Nelson is likely to shift to the bullpen.
Nelson was outstanding in his last appearance, pitching 7.1 innings while allowing just two runs and striking out nine. Since July 2nd, he has posted a 2.90 ERA over 50 innings, with the team going 7-1 in his starts. Despite this strong performance, it appears he will soon make way for veteran Jordan Montgomery.
Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs and he also tops the team with a .298 batting average. Among all MLB hitters, Marte ranks eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
Corbin Carroll has contributed 16 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs, and 53 walks, though he’s hitting .220.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|B. Jarvis
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|G. Moreno
|Catcher
|10-Day Injured List
|Abductor
|C. Walker
|First baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|D. Jameson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Nelson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/16/24
|R. Pepiot (6-5)
|R. Nelson (8-6)
|08/17/24
|J. Springs (0-1)
|Z. Gallen (9-5)
|08/18/24
|T. Bradley (6-7)
|M. Kelly (3-0)
Tampa Bay Rays vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/30/23
|Diamondbacks 1-6 Rays
|MLB
|06/29/23
|Diamondbacks 2-3 Rays
|MLB
|06/28/23
|Diamondbacks 8-4 Rays
|MLB
|05/08/19
|Rays 2-3 Diamondbacks
|MLB
|05/08/19
|Rays 6-3 Diamondbacks
|MLB