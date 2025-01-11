Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ravens versus Steelers NFL Wild Card Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The sixth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are eager to end a five-game playoff drought as they face the third-seeded Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card showdown on Saturday.

The Steelers haven't tasted postseason success since the 2016 campaign, while the Ravens fell short in last year's AFC Championship, losing 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were chasing their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh (10-7) enters the matchup on a four-game skid but boasts a 5-4 record away from home. Meanwhile, Baltimore (12-5), riding a four-game winning streak, secured their second straight AFC North crown and have been formidable at home with a 6-2 record this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Wild Card Round game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Saturday, January 11 at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MS.

Date Saturday, January 11 kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, MS

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Baltimore and Pittsburgh market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

Lamar Jackson has continued to shine for the Ravens, delivering another MVP-caliber regular season. In 17 starts, Jackson completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions, earning a stellar 119.6 passer rating. His dual-threat ability was on full display as he rushed 139 times for 915 yards and four touchdowns, producing eight plays of 20 yards or more, including a 48-yard dash, and 47 first-down conversions. When the Ravens beat Pittsburgh on December 21, Jackson completed 15 of 23 passes (65.2%) for 207 yards, throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

On the ground, Derrick Henry spearheads Baltimore's rushing attack. The veteran running back has logged 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries across 17 games, delivering 19 explosive plays, including an 87-yard burst. He also contributed in the passing game with 19 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns. In a dominant 35-10 win over Cleveland last Saturday, Henry racked up 138 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Ravens injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring K. Zeitler Guard Questionable Hamstring Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed Z. Flowers Wide Receiver Out Knee D. King Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Dobbins Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Kelly Running Back Questionable Groin

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

For Pittsburgh, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson leads the charge. In 11 games this season, Wilson has completed 214 of 336 passes (63.7%) for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns, throwing five interceptions and posting a 95.6 passer rating. On the ground, he’s added 155 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. In the December defeat to Baltimore, Wilson completed 22 of 33 passes (66.7%) for 217 yards, connecting for two touchdowns while throwing one interception.

Najee Harris has been a key cog in Pittsburgh's rushing offense. Over 17 games, Harris has totaled 1,043 yards and six touchdowns on 263 carries, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. He's delivered nine explosive runs of 20-plus yards, with his longest being 36 yards, and has moved the chains 50 times. Harris has also been a reliable receiving option, catching 36 passes for 283 yards and contributing four big plays. In a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants on October 28, Harris rumbled for 114 yards on 19 carries.

Steelers injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Neck T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin K. Pickett Quarterback Questionable Ribs M. McCormick Guard Questionable Hand E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion

