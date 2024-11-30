Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ravens versus Eagles 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A marquee clash of the "birds" headlines Week 13, as the NFC East front-runners, the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2), travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the surging Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

This heavyweight showdown has all the makings of a Super Bowl preview, pitting the Eagles, riding high on a seven-game win streak, against a Ravens squad eager to solidify its standing as one of the AFC's elite.

Philadelphia's star running back continues to make his case for MVP, shredding the Los Angeles Rams last week to propel the Eagles to their seventh consecutive victory. With the NFC East crown in sight, this matchup will test whether the Eagles can overcome Baltimore's stout run defense, one of the league's toughest.

Following a tough loss, nothing eases the pain quite like a win, especially over family. John Harbaugh once again got the better of his younger brother as the Ravens cruised past the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Now Baltimore faces a monumental challenge with the Eagles visiting in a high-stakes duel.

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play announcer), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporters) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 802 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 825 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

It's hard to believe the Ravens started the season with two straight losses, but they've come a long way since then. Now sitting just half a game behind the AFC North leaders, Baltimore has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Spearheading their resurgence is the electrifying Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP whose brilliance has made the Ravens' offense nearly unstoppable.

With Derrick Henry by his side, Jackson has helped Baltimore claim the title of the league's best rushing attack. The dual-threat quarterback not only leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt but also boasts the top passer rating. This offensive unit is a juggernaut, ranking first in yards per play and second in points per game.

Baltimore's offensive line deserves a nod as well, allowing the third-fewest sacks in the league, while the team as a whole has been remarkably secure with the ball—only three squads have committed fewer turnovers. Henry, who sits second in rushing yards behind Saquon Barkley, has racked up an impressive 1,325 yards on the ground.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Van Noy Linebacker Doubtful Hamstring A. Maulet Cornerback Out Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Tampa Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle D. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Huntley Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision M. Pierce Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Calf J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Knee C. Kolar Tight End Out Arm Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed D. King Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Dobbins Running Back Out Knee - MCL

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Philadelphia's turnaround from last season's crushing finale has been remarkable. Their defense ranks among the league's best, giving up the sixth-fewest points per game. The Eagles limit opponents to the fewest yards per pass attempt and rank second in yards allowed per play. Against the run, they concede just 4.3 yards per carry (11th overall).

With 33 sacks (9th) and 14 takeaways (tied for 13th), this defense has been a nightmare for opposing offenses. They're even better on the road, holding opponents to just 15.2 points per game. The Eagles' offense has found its rhythm after an inconsistent start, scoring over 25 points in six consecutive games. They sit seventh in the league, averaging 26.9 points per contest. Saquon Barkley, the NFL’s leading rusher, has amassed 1,392 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while quarterback Jalen Hurts has 11 rushing touchdowns of his own, the second-most in the league.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Brown Safety Questionable Knee M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Ross Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed B. Huff Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Out Concussion J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Inactive Coach's Decision D. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. VanSumeren Linebacker Out Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps

