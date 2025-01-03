Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns NFL Week 18 game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Browns versus Ravens 2024 NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will clash in Week 18, with Baltimore eyeing the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Baltimore, riding high after a trio of wins against the Giants, Steelers, and Texans following their bye week, currently stands at 11-5. The Ravens are hitting their stride at the perfect moment, sitting atop the AFC North. Securing the division title and maintaining their hold on the third playoff seed hinges on a victory over Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has endured a nightmarish season, slumping to a 3-13 record. The Browns have dropped five consecutive games and six of their last seven since their bye week. A Week 18 loss would further cement their position for a top-four pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Offensive struggles have plagued the Browns, who have mustered just 16 points in their past three outings, casting doubt on their ability to pull off a road upset to close the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Saturday, January 4 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 802 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 807 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

Baltimore has been a force to reckon with offensively. On Christmas Day, the Ravens cruised to a 31-2 win over Houston. By halftime, Baltimore had built a commanding 17-2 lead and continued to dominate in the second half. Lamar Jackson threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 87 rushing yards and a score on just four carries. Derrick Henry was a workhorse, rushing 27 times for 147 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Mark Andrews chipped in with two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens’ offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 30.2 points per game and racking up 58 total touchdowns this season. Their passing attack has delivered 39 touchdowns against just four interceptions, complemented by a potent rushing game averaging 185.6 yards per contest and contributing 19 touchdowns.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed R. Ali Running Back Questionable Hip I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Toles Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Kolar Tight End Injured Reserve Forearm Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed J. Hill Running Back Questionable Concussion N. Agholor Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion D. King Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee

Cleveland Browns team news

The Browns' woes were evident last Sunday against Miami, where Cleveland fell 20-3 in another dismal performance. Trailing 6-3 at halftime, the Browns failed to find the end zone in the second half, allowing Miami to pull away. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson managed 170 passing yards and an interception, while D’Onta Foreman led the rushing attack with 49 yards on 13 carries. Jerry Jeudy was a bright spot with 12 receptions for 94 yards.

The Browns' offensive struggles are glaring, as they average just 15.5 points per game while surrendering 25.0 points defensively. Their passing game has thrown more interceptions (21) than touchdowns (18), and the ground attack has been equally uninspiring, averaging just 97.0 yards per game with a mere eight rushing touchdowns.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Chubb Running Back Injured Reserve Foot J. Wills Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Questionable Knee C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Jones Tackle Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip D. Ward Cornerback Questionable Shoulder O. Okoronkwo Defensive End Questionable Knee A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Hicks Linebacker Questionable Concussion J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle J. Winston Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot S. Harris Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Elbow G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion G. Newsome Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Tillman Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

