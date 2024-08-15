How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Minnesota Twins to start a thrilling MLB clash on August 15, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.

The Texas Rangers are in the third spot in the AL West with a record of 55–65. Their average on base (OBP) is .308, 20th in the league, and their slugging percentage (SLG) is .379, which is 23rd. This shows that they are having trouble scoring runs.

While the Minnesota Twins are in a better spot, they are currently in second place within the AL Central with a record of 67–52. With an OBP of .324, which ranks them eighth in the league, and an SLG of .432, which places them sixth, the Twins' offense is much stronger.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: BSSW, BSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers will square off against the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB battle on August 15, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

Date August 15, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins team news

Texas Rangers team news

This season, Corey Seager has hit 26 home runs, had a batting average of .275, and drove in 63 runs for the Texas Rangers.

Marcus Semien, whose batting average is .241, has hit 115 balls and hit 17 home runs, providing steady offensive support.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Nathan Eovaldi SP Right side tightness Day-to-Day Jon Gray RHP Groin injury Out, 15-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Ryan Jeffers has 17 home runs, a.228 batting average, with 53 RBIs for the Twins.

Willi Castro proved to be more reliable with a .259 batting average, a .341 on-base percentage, and a .408 slugging percentage, giving stability to the Twins' lineup.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Byron Buxton CF Hip injury Day-to-Day Brooks Lee INF Right biceps tendinitis Out, 10-Day IL

Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 15, 2024 Cody Bradford Bailey Ober

Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

Based on their recent head-to-head history, the next match between the Texas and the Twins should be a very close one. In their last five games against each other, both teams have been strong offensively and defensively. The Rangers won 6-2 on May 26, 2024, however, the Twins came back with strong triumphs, including a 5-3 win and a close 3-2 win on May 25, 2024. In the past, the Rangers beat the Twins by a score of 6-5 on September 4, 2023. This trend suggests that the game might be very close, with both teams being able to score a lot of points and make key moves that could change the outcome in either direction.

Date Results May 26, 2024 Rangers 6-2 Twins May 25, 2024 Twins 5-3 Rangers May 25, 2024 Twins 3-2 Rangers Sep 04, 2023 Rangers 6-5 Twins Sep 03, 2024 Twins 9-7 Rangers

