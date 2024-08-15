The Texas Rangers will take on the Minnesota Twins to start a thrilling MLB clash on August 15, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.
The Texas Rangers are in the third spot in the AL West with a record of 55–65. Their average on base (OBP) is .308, 20th in the league, and their slugging percentage (SLG) is .379, which is 23rd. This shows that they are having trouble scoring runs.
While the Minnesota Twins are in a better spot, they are currently in second place within the AL Central with a record of 67–52. With an OBP of .324, which ranks them eighth in the league, and an SLG of .432, which places them sixth, the Twins' offense is much stronger.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: BSSW, BSN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Texas Rangers will square off against the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB battle on August 15, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|August 15, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins team news
Texas Rangers team news
This season, Corey Seager has hit 26 home runs, had a batting average of .275, and drove in 63 runs for the Texas Rangers.
Marcus Semien, whose batting average is .241, has hit 115 balls and hit 17 home runs, providing steady offensive support.
Texas Rangers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|Right side tightness
|Day-to-Day
|Jon Gray
|RHP
|Groin injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Minnesota Twins team news
Ryan Jeffers has 17 home runs, a.228 batting average, with 53 RBIs for the Twins.
Willi Castro proved to be more reliable with a .259 batting average, a .341 on-base percentage, and a .408 slugging percentage, giving stability to the Twins' lineup.
Minnesota Twins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Byron Buxton
|CF
|Hip injury
|Day-to-Day
|Brooks Lee
|INF
|Right biceps tendinitis
|Out, 10-Day IL
Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 15, 2024
|Cody Bradford
|Bailey Ober
Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
Based on their recent head-to-head history, the next match between the Texas and the Twins should be a very close one. In their last five games against each other, both teams have been strong offensively and defensively. The Rangers won 6-2 on May 26, 2024, however, the Twins came back with strong triumphs, including a 5-3 win and a close 3-2 win on May 25, 2024. In the past, the Rangers beat the Twins by a score of 6-5 on September 4, 2023. This trend suggests that the game might be very close, with both teams being able to score a lot of points and make key moves that could change the outcome in either direction.
|Date
|Results
|May 26, 2024
|Rangers 6-2 Twins
|May 25, 2024
|Twins 5-3 Rangers
|May 25, 2024
|Twins 3-2 Rangers
|Sep 04, 2023
|Rangers 6-5 Twins
|Sep 03, 2024
|Twins 9-7 Rangers