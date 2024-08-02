This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and listen to today’s Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox are set to clash with each other to open a high-voltage MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT. The Texas Rangers will face the Boston Red Sox to stretch their winning run at home to five games.

For the season, Texas is 52–57, and at home they are 29–23. A strong 37–18 record shows that they do effectively when they get eight or more hits.

However, the Boston Red Sox are 57–50 overall and 30–22 when they compete on the road. While hitting at least two home runs, they have a 30–9 record.

This Friday's game is the first time these two teams will encounter each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Boston Red Sox in an epic MLB battle on August 02, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

DateAugust 02, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
VenueGlobe Life Field
LocationArlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox team news

Texas Rangers team news

Josh Smith has hit .281 and has twenty doubles, a triple, and eleven home runs, which is the most on the Rangers.

Corey Seager is currently 13-for-39 with a single home run and two RBIs in the last ten games.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jon GrayRHPGroin injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Carson ColemanRHPElbow issueOut, 60-Day IL

Boston Red Sox team news

Rafael Devers has 55 extra-base hits, second on the Red Sox. He has 26 doubles, five triples, and 24 home runs.

Tyler O'Neill has only hit 13 of the last 10 games, but he has hit six home runs, four doubles, and 14 RBIs.

Boston Red Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Vaughn GrissomINFHamstring injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Justin SlatenRHPElbow injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 02, 2024 Jose UrenaKutter Crawford

Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox are set to face off in a game that should be close based on their last five head-to-head meetings. In the last five games, the Red Sox secured victories in four of them. On September 20, 2023, they won easily 15–5, and on July 7, 2023, they won 10–6. The Rangers only managed to get one win, which came on September 20, 2023, with a score of 6-4. The other matchups were also very close, with the Red Sox triumphing 4–2 on September 19, 2023, and July 6, 2023. Based on these outcomes, the Red Sox may have a slight advantage going into the game. However, the Rangers demonstrate that they can fight, and they will want to keep winning at home.

DateResults
Sep 20, 2023Red Sox 15-5 Rangers
Sep 20, 2023Rangers 6-4 Red Sox
Sep 19, 2023Red Sox 4-2 Rangers
Jul 07, 2023Red Sox 10-6 Rangers
Jul 06, 2023Red Sox 4-2 Rangers

