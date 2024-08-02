The Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox are set to clash with each other to open a high-voltage MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT. The Texas Rangers will face the Boston Red Sox to stretch their winning run at home to five games.
For the season, Texas is 52–57, and at home they are 29–23. A strong 37–18 record shows that they do effectively when they get eight or more hits.
However, the Boston Red Sox are 57–50 overall and 30–22 when they compete on the road. While hitting at least two home runs, they have a 30–9 record.
This Friday's game is the first time these two teams will encounter each other this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: NESN
Streaming service: ESPN+
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Texas Rangers will take on the Boston Red Sox in an epic MLB battle on August 02, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox team news
Texas Rangers team news
Josh Smith has hit .281 and has twenty doubles, a triple, and eleven home runs, which is the most on the Rangers.
Corey Seager is currently 13-for-39 with a single home run and two RBIs in the last ten games.
Texas Rangers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jon Gray
|RHP
|Groin injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Carson Coleman
|RHP
|Elbow issue
|Out, 60-Day IL
Boston Red Sox team news
Rafael Devers has 55 extra-base hits, second on the Red Sox. He has 26 doubles, five triples, and 24 home runs.
Tyler O'Neill has only hit 13 of the last 10 games, but he has hit six home runs, four doubles, and 14 RBIs.
Boston Red Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Vaughn Grissom
|INF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Justin Slaten
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Jose Urena
|Kutter Crawford
Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox are set to face off in a game that should be close based on their last five head-to-head meetings. In the last five games, the Red Sox secured victories in four of them. On September 20, 2023, they won easily 15–5, and on July 7, 2023, they won 10–6. The Rangers only managed to get one win, which came on September 20, 2023, with a score of 6-4. The other matchups were also very close, with the Red Sox triumphing 4–2 on September 19, 2023, and July 6, 2023. Based on these outcomes, the Red Sox may have a slight advantage going into the game. However, the Rangers demonstrate that they can fight, and they will want to keep winning at home.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 20, 2023
|Red Sox 15-5 Rangers
|Sep 20, 2023
|Rangers 6-4 Red Sox
|Sep 19, 2023
|Red Sox 4-2 Rangers
|Jul 07, 2023
|Red Sox 10-6 Rangers
|Jul 06, 2023
|Red Sox 4-2 Rangers