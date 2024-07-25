How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers are ready to take on the Chicago White Sox in a high-voltage MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT.

The Rangers' batting average of .237 places them 19th in the league, which means they're doing about average at the plate. With an on-base percentage of .309, they are ranked 17th, which means they are a little better at getting on base than their batting average would suggest. Their slugging percentage of .377, on the other hand, ranks 23rd, which implies that they get on base, but they have trouble getting hits with a lot of power and extra bases.

The White Sox, on the other hand, are behind. Their batting average is .218, which ranks them 29th within the league, and their on-base percentage is .279, which positions them 30th and is the lowest within the league. Their slugging percentage of .345, which also places 30th, shows how hard it is for them to make power hits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox will meet in an epic MLB action on July 25, 2024, at 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

Date July 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox team news

Texas Rangers team news

This season, Corey Seager has shown a lot of power with 18 home runs with a batting average of .261. He has also helped the Rangers' offense with 48 RBIs.

Josh Smith has a .282 batting average, a .383 on-base percentage, and a .451 slugging percentage, he has been consistent and excels at managing his plate appearances.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Evan Carter OF Lumbar Out, 10-Day IL Dane Dunning RHP Shoulder soreness Out, 15-Day IL Cody Bradford RP Back Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago White Sox team news

Paul DeJong's batting average of .223 shows some inconsistent performance at the plate, he has provided his team with a lot of power with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Andrew Vaughn has a slightly better batting average (.236) but doesn't hit for as much power. His on-base percentage (.289) and slugging percentage (.385) show that he makes an additional balanced yet less powerful offensive contribution.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Soroka RHP Shoulder strain Out, 15-Day IL Mike Clevinger SP Elbow Out, 15-Day IL Jesse Scholtens RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL

Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 25, 2024 Max Scherzer Jonathan Cannon

Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

From the last five games between these two teams, it looks like the Texas Rangers have regularly done better than the Chicago White Sox. All five games have been won by the Rangers, with 10-2 and 11-1 routs on July 25, 2024, along with August 3, 2023, being the most dominant wins. While the Sox have been able to put up a fight in close games like 3-2 and 4-3, they have had a hard time getting a win against the Rangers. Going into the next game, the Rangers will probably feel confident because of their recent success and better scoring skills, which will help them keep their winning streak alive against the Sox.

Date Results Jul 25, 2024 Rangers 10-2 Sox Jul 24, 2024 Rangers 3-2 Sox Jul 23, 2024 Rangers 4-3 Sox Aug 03, 2023 Rangers 5-3 Sox Aug 03, 2023 Rangers 11-1 Sox

