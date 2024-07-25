The Texas Rangers are ready to take on the Chicago White Sox in a high-voltage MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT.
The Rangers' batting average of .237 places them 19th in the league, which means they're doing about average at the plate. With an on-base percentage of .309, they are ranked 17th, which means they are a little better at getting on base than their batting average would suggest. Their slugging percentage of .377, on the other hand, ranks 23rd, which implies that they get on base, but they have trouble getting hits with a lot of power and extra bases.
The White Sox, on the other hand, are behind. Their batting average is .218, which ranks them 29th within the league, and their on-base percentage is .279, which positions them 30th and is the lowest within the league. Their slugging percentage of .345, which also places 30th, shows how hard it is for them to make power hits.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox will meet in an epic MLB action on July 25, 2024, at 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|July 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox team news
Texas Rangers team news
This season, Corey Seager has shown a lot of power with 18 home runs with a batting average of .261. He has also helped the Rangers' offense with 48 RBIs.
Josh Smith has a .282 batting average, a .383 on-base percentage, and a .451 slugging percentage, he has been consistent and excels at managing his plate appearances.
Texas Rangers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Evan Carter
|OF
|Lumbar
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Dane Dunning
|RHP
|Shoulder soreness
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Cody Bradford
|RP
|Back
|Out, 60-Day IL
Chicago White Sox team news
Paul DeJong's batting average of .223 shows some inconsistent performance at the plate, he has provided his team with a lot of power with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Andrew Vaughn has a slightly better batting average (.236) but doesn't hit for as much power. His on-base percentage (.289) and slugging percentage (.385) show that he makes an additional balanced yet less powerful offensive contribution.
Chicago White Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Shoulder strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Mike Clevinger
|SP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Jesse Scholtens
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 25, 2024
|Max Scherzer
|Jonathan Cannon
Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
From the last five games between these two teams, it looks like the Texas Rangers have regularly done better than the Chicago White Sox. All five games have been won by the Rangers, with 10-2 and 11-1 routs on July 25, 2024, along with August 3, 2023, being the most dominant wins. While the Sox have been able to put up a fight in close games like 3-2 and 4-3, they have had a hard time getting a win against the Rangers. Going into the next game, the Rangers will probably feel confident because of their recent success and better scoring skills, which will help them keep their winning streak alive against the Sox.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 25, 2024
|Rangers 10-2 Sox
|Jul 24, 2024
|Rangers 3-2 Sox
|Jul 23, 2024
|Rangers 4-3 Sox
|Aug 03, 2023
|Rangers 5-3 Sox
|Aug 03, 2023
|Rangers 11-1 Sox