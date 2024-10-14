How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings, including how to watch and team news.

It will be an Original-6 showdown at Madison Square Garden as the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) lock horns against the New York Rangers (1-0-1) on Monday evening in Manhattan.

The New York Rangers kicked off their season with a dominant 6-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, where Igor Shesterkin turned away 31 shots. They followed up with a nail-biting 6-5 overtime loss against the new Utah Hockey Club on Saturday for their home opener. Though the Rangers managed to tie the game three times, they couldn't pull ahead. A rough second period ultimately cost them, and despite forcing overtime, New York couldn't seal the win.

On the other hand, the Detroit Red Wings cruised to a 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. The game remained scoreless until the second period when the Wings finally broke through and added two more goals to wrap things up. Cam Talbot was outstanding in net, recording all 41 saves for his 32nd career shutout.

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date Monday, October 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: NHLN

Local TV Channel: BSDET, MSG

Streaming service: ESPN+

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings team news

New York Rangers team news & key players

The Rangers, known for their scoring prowess, rely on Artemi Panarin, who has two goals and two assists, with six shots and a power-play goal to his name. Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox each have three assists, while Alexis Lafreniere has recorded a goal and two assists. Chris Kreider has added a pair of goals, and Vincent Trocheck has contributed a goal and an assist while excelling at the dot with 22 faceoff wins to 14 losses. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad is still seeking his first point of the season but has been stellar in faceoffs, with 29 wins and just 13 losses.

In goal, Igor Shesterkin stands at 1-0-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage, including one shutout. After a tough outing, Shesterkin will look to rebound and find his groove.

Detroit Red Wings team news & key players

The Red Wings know they need to up their offensive output, and they’ll be counting on Alex DeBrincat to lead the charge. He’s notched two goals and one assist across six shots, including a power-play goal. Lucas Raymond has also been a strong playmaker, handing out three assists. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin has recorded a goal and an assist and is excelling in faceoffs with 31 wins against 24 losses. Defenseman Moritz Seider has added two assists and shown his physicality, totaling 15 hits and eight blocked shots, while Vladimir Tarasenko has contributed a goal. Patrick Kane, however, has yet to find his rhythm, sitting at zero points with a minus-one rating.

After his shutout victory over Nashville, Cam Talbot has been vocal and effective in goal, boasting a 1.27 GAA and an impressive .964 save percentage. With Ville Husso waived, Talbot has assumed the starting role and will be back in the crease as the Wings head to Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 06/04/24 Detroit Red Wings 3-4 New York Rangers NHL 30/11/23 New York Rangers 3-2 Detroit Red Wings NHL 08/11/23 New York Rangers 5-3 Detroit Red Wings NHL 24/02/23 Detroit Red Wings 4-1 New York Rangers NHL 11/11/22 Detroit Red Wings 2-8 New York Rangers NHL

