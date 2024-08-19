The Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to face off against each other to open a high-voltage MLB battle on August 19, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.
The Texas Rangers have a 57-68 record overall and a 32-30 record at home. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, have a 58-65 record overall and a 29-33 track on the road.
According to their scoring stats, both teams have had a hard time staying consistent this season. The Rangers score 4.25 runs per game, just a bit more than the Pirates' 4.15, but both teams are near the bottom of the league rankings (18th and 21st, respectively).
Additionally, the Rangers have a slightly higher batting average than the Pirates. Theirs is .239, which ranks them 18th, while the Pirates' is .235, which ranks them 22nd.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSSW, SNP
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
The Texas Rangers will meet the Pittsburgh Pirates in an epic MLB game on August 19, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Texas Rangers team news
Marcus Semien bats .245 including 23 doubles, 2 triples, 18 home runs, along with 50 walks. In MLB, he ranks 54th in home runs and 46th in RBI. Semien has a seven-game batting streak heading into this game .244, with 3 doubles, a home run, 2 walks, and 4 RBI in his last 10 games.
Corey Seager leads his team with 26 home runs, and 64 RBI, including a .271 batting average. This season, he is 15th in MLB home runs and 40th in RBI. Seager has a two-game hitting streak but is batting .150 with a double, 3 walks, and an RBI in his last five games.
Texas Rangers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jon Gray
|RHP
|Groin injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Jacob Latz
|LHP
|Forearm tightness
|Out, 15-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates in RBI (69) and home runs (19), and he leads the team with a batting average of .281. His home run total is 41st among the majors, and his RBI puts him in 33rd place.
Oneil Cruz is making an action with a .261 hitting average, 18 home runs, 33 walks, 2 triples, and 27 doubles. This season, Cruz is ranked 46th in RBI and 54th within home runs among all big league batters.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Gonzales
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Andrew McCutchen
|DH/OF
|Left knee inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 19, 2024
|TBC
|Luis Ortiz
Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
Over the last five games, the Rangers and the Pirates have been very competitive, with each team switching wins. In three of those games, the Rangers have come out on top. They beat the Pirates 3-2 and 6-1 on May 24, 2023, after losing 6-4 to them the day before. The Rangers beat the Pirates 9–6, but the Pirates came back to beat them 5–4 on the same day in 2019. It looks like this trend shows that even though the Rangers have won more recently, the games remain very close. This means that the next game could be just as close because both teams are trying to boost their season records. Past games have shown that this could be another close one.
|Date
|Results
|May 24, 2023
|Rangers 3-2 Pirates
|May 23, 2023
|Rangers 6-1 Pirates
|May 22, 2023
|Pirates 6-4 Rangers
|May 08, 2019
|Rangers 9-6 Pirates
|May 08, 2019
|Pirates 5-4 Rangers