Jose Hernandez #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates MLBGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, including how to watch and team news.

The Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to face off against each other to open a high-voltage MLB battle on August 19, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.

The Texas Rangers have a 57-68 record overall and a 32-30 record at home. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, have a 58-65 record overall and a 29-33 track on the road.

According to their scoring stats, both teams have had a hard time staying consistent this season. The Rangers score 4.25 runs per game, just a bit more than the Pirates' 4.15, but both teams are near the bottom of the league rankings (18th and 21st, respectively).

Additionally, the Rangers have a slightly higher batting average than the Pirates. Theirs is .239, which ranks them 18th, while the Pirates' is .235, which ranks them 22nd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSSW, SNP

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers will meet the Pittsburgh Pirates in an epic MLB game on August 19, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

DateAugust 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
VenueGlobe Life Field
LocationArlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Texas Rangers team news

Marcus Semien bats .245 including 23 doubles, 2 triples, 18 home runs, along with 50 walks. In MLB, he ranks 54th in home runs and 46th in RBI. Semien has a seven-game batting streak heading into this game .244, with 3 doubles, a home run, 2 walks, and 4 RBI in his last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads his team with 26 home runs, and 64 RBI, including a .271 batting average. This season, he is 15th in MLB home runs and 40th in RBI. Seager has a two-game hitting streak but is batting .150 with a double, 3 walks, and an RBI in his last five games.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jon GrayRHPGroin injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Jacob LatzLHPForearm tightnessOut, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates in RBI (69) and home runs (19), and he leads the team with a batting average of .281. His home run total is 41st among the majors, and his RBI puts him in 33rd place.

Oneil Cruz is making an action with a .261 hitting average, 18 home runs, 33 walks, 2 triples, and 27 doubles. This season, Cruz is ranked 46th in RBI and 54th within home runs among all big league batters.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Nick GonzalesINFUndisclosed injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Andrew McCutchenDH/OFLeft knee inflammationOut, 10-Day IL

Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 19, 2024TBCLuis Ortiz

Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

Over the last five games, the Rangers and the Pirates have been very competitive, with each team switching wins. In three of those games, the Rangers have come out on top. They beat the Pirates 3-2 and 6-1 on May 24, 2023, after losing 6-4 to them the day before. The Rangers beat the Pirates 9–6, but the Pirates came back to beat them 5–4 on the same day in 2019. It looks like this trend shows that even though the Rangers have won more recently, the games remain very close. This means that the next game could be just as close because both teams are trying to boost their season records. Past games have shown that this could be another close one.

DateResults
May 24, 2023Rangers 3-2 Pirates
May 23, 2023Rangers 6-1 Pirates
May 22, 2023Pirates 6-4 Rangers
May 08, 2019Rangers 9-6 Pirates
May 08, 2019Pirates 5-4 Rangers

