The Texas Rangers are scheduled to meet the Toronto Blue Jays to open a thrilling MLB action on September 17, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.
With an average of 4.24 runs for each game (17th), the Blue Jays are just ahead of the Texas Rangers' 4.18 runs for each game (23rd), which suggests that runs may not be easy to come by.
Toronto also has a slightly better batting average (.242 vs..238) and an on-base percentage (.314 vs..305), which means they can get on base and keep the offensive pressure up a little better.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSSW, SNET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays will clash with each other in an electrifying MLB battle on September 17, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|September 17, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news
Texas Rangers team news
Rangers star Corey Seager has 30 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a .278 batting average.
Adolis García has shown strength with 22 home runs with 75 RBIs, but his .216 average indicates plate difficulties.
Marcus Semien, having 142 hits with 22 home runs, provides depth and power to the Rangers' offense despite a .238 batting average.
Texas Rangers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Grant Anderson
|RHP
|Ankle contusion
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Tyler Mahle
|RHP
|Shoulder stiffness
|Out, 15-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays' offense with 28 home runs, a .320 batting average, with 96 RBIs.
José Berríos has proven dependable, with a 3.44 earned run average and a 16–9 record, giving reliable support all season long.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Bo Bichette
|INF
|Right calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Texas Rangers
|Toronto Blue Jays
|September 17, 2024
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Chris Bassitt
Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
In their five previous meetings, the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays have had a balanced competition, with each team having times when they were the better. Recently, the Blue Jays have been performing better. They have won three straight games, including close ones (7–3 and 6–5), showing how strong their offense is and how well they can hold off the Rangers. But Texas dominated their first two games against each other in 2023, winning 9–2 and shutting out Toronto 10-0, showing that when their offense works, they can beat them easily. The Blue Jays might continue this recent trend into the next game, but the Rangers have been strong in the past and could come back if their offense finds its groove again.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 28, 2024
|Blue Jays 7-3 Rangers
|Jul 27, 2024
|Blue Jays 7-3 Rangers
|Jul 26, 2024
|Blue Jays 6-5 Rangers
|Sep 15, 2023
|Rangers 9-2 Blue Jays
|Sep 14, 2023
|Rangers 10-0 Blue Jays