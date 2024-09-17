+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue JaysGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to the Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers are scheduled to meet the Toronto Blue Jays to open a thrilling MLB action on September 17, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.

With an average of 4.24 runs for each game (17th), the Blue Jays are just ahead of the Texas Rangers' 4.18 runs for each game (23rd), which suggests that runs may not be easy to come by.

Toronto also has a slightly better batting average (.242 vs..238) and an on-base percentage (.314 vs..305), which means they can get on base and keep the offensive pressure up a little better.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSSW, SNET

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays will clash with each other in an electrifying MLB battle on September 17, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

DateSeptember 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
VenueGlobe Life Field
LocationArlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Texas Rangers team news

Rangers star Corey Seager has 30 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a .278 batting average.

Adolis García has shown strength with 22 home runs with 75 RBIs, but his .216 average indicates plate difficulties.

Marcus Semien, having 142 hits with 22 home runs, provides depth and power to the Rangers' offense despite a .238 batting average.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Grant AndersonRHPAnkle contusionOut, 15-Day IL
Tyler MahleRHPShoulder stiffnessOut, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays' offense with 28 home runs, a .320 batting average, with 96 RBIs.

José Berríos has proven dependable, with a 3.44 earned run average and a 16–9 record, giving reliable support all season long.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Bo BichetteINFRight calf strainOut, 10-Day IL
Alek ManoahSPElbow injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

DateTexas RangersToronto Blue Jays
September 17, 2024Nathan EovaldiChris Bassitt

Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

In their five previous meetings, the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays have had a balanced competition, with each team having times when they were the better. Recently, the Blue Jays have been performing better. They have won three straight games, including close ones (7–3 and 6–5), showing how strong their offense is and how well they can hold off the Rangers. But Texas dominated their first two games against each other in 2023, winning 9–2 and shutting out Toronto 10-0, showing that when their offense works, they can beat them easily. The Blue Jays might continue this recent trend into the next game, but the Rangers have been strong in the past and could come back if their offense finds its groove again.

DateResults
Jul 28, 2024Blue Jays 7-3 Rangers
Jul 27, 2024Blue Jays 7-3 Rangers
Jul 26, 2024Blue Jays 6-5 Rangers
Sep 15, 2023Rangers 9-2 Blue Jays
Sep 14, 2023Rangers 10-0 Blue Jays

