Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The curtain closes on Wild Card Weekend in Glendale, Arizona, where the Los Angeles Rams will lock horns with the Minnesota Vikings in what serves as a sequel to their "Thursday Night Football" clash in Los Angeles last October.

This encounter will take place at the Cardinals' home field, a shift necessitated by wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.

The Vikings enter the playoffs on the back of a stinging regular-season finale loss to the Detroit Lions. While the result was far from ideal, Minnesota’s impressive 14-win campaign underscores their status as one of the NFL’s elite squads. However, one of their rare setbacks this season came against these very Rams, a pivotal victory that helped Los Angeles turn its fortunes around and claim the NFC West crown. Now the question lingers: can the Rams pull off another upset?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Wild Card Round game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Monday, January 13 at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Monday, January 13, 2025 kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Wild Card Round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams wrapped up their regular season with a 10-7 record after falling 30-25 to Seattle. Los Angeles trailed 17-13 at the break but briefly seized a 25-24 lead in the fourth quarter before surrendering the game-winning touchdown with just three minutes on the clock.

Despite outgaining the Seahawks 403-336 in total yardage, the Rams lost the turnover battle 1-0 and struggled on third downs, converting just 5 of 14 attempts. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while Jordan Whittington led the receiving corps with three catches for 86 yards.

Before that defeat, the Rams secured back-to-back wins, edging the Cardinals 13-9 and the Jets 19-9. Los Angeles has triumphed in five of its last six outings and claimed the NFC West via a tiebreaker over Seattle. The Rams' offense has averaged 21.6 points per game, producing 227.5 passing yards and 103.8 rushing yards per contest, while their defense has conceded 22.7 points per game. Matthew Stafford has completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, rookie sensation Puka Nacua has hauled in 79 passes for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

Rams injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot R. Havenstein Offensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Corum Running Back Injured Reserve Forearm

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings, who finished the regular season 14-3, suffered a humbling 31-9 loss to the Lions in their final game. Minnesota trailed 10-6 at halftime and cut the deficit to 10-9 in the third quarter, but Detroit pulled away late. The Vikings were outgained 394-262 in total yardage, although they won the turnover battle 2-0 and converted 5 of 12 third-down attempts. Sam Darnold completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards, while Cam Akers tallied 65 rushing yards on six carries.

Prior to that setback, Minnesota eked out victories over the Packers (27-25) and Seahawks (27-24). They have won nine of their last ten games but narrowly missed out on the NFC North title, finishing one game behind the Lions and dropping to the fifth seed. The Vikings’ offense has averaged 25.4 points per game, generating 237.8 passing yards and 109.1 rushing yards per contest. On defense, they’ve allowed just 19.5 points per game. Sam Darnold has completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season, while Justin Jefferson has been electric, amassing 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Vikings injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee A. Jones Running Back Questionable Quadriceps B. Murphy Cornerback Questionable Back C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL A. Evans Cornerback Questionable Ribs P. Jones Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle H. Byrd Offensive Guard Out Undisclosed J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Jones Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed

